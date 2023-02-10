On Feb. 28, 2014, the unthinkable happened: A tumult of snow barreled down Mount Jumbo and flattened a residential home, burying four people, in the only serious urban avalanche ever recorded in Missoula.

One woman died; her husband was hospitalized. Their home was destroyed. Two children were buried next door. A 10-year-old girl freed herself from partial burial. Her 8-year-old brother was rescued alive after an hour of being entombed in avalanche debris — a miraculous and staggeringly unlikely tale of survival.

Urban avalanches are exceptionally rare in Missoula. The only place they pose a threat to human development is along the western base of Mount Jumbo, on the east side of the Lower Rattlesnake neighborhood. And the 2014 slide remains the only one in the city’s recorded history to reach the valley floor.

In the years since that deadly day, Missoula City and County officials have prepared for the unlikely, but possible, scenario of another urban avalanche. After years of studying the unique snowpack and weather conditions atop Mount Jumbo — marked by strong, easterly Hellgate winds — officials have determined that February produces the conditions most likely to lead to another urban avalanche.

Now, officials hope to help residents understand the risk, and why the mountain’s seasonal closure for elk habitat is doubly important for preventing an avalanche. The 2014 slide was caused by a snowboarder who illegally entered the closure.

“We are not talking about avalanches right now because there’s an immediate avalanche danger right now,” Jeff Gicklhorn, the city’s conservation lands program manager, cautioned on Thursday. Gicklhorn oversees Mount Jumbo. He said “we’re actually really lucky” the mountain is closed anyway to protect elk, because it makes human-caused avalanches unlikely.

“It’s very unlikely there would be a natural avalanche up there,” he said. “Theoretically it could be triggered by elk, but most likely it would be triggered by humans.”

There’s a “very, very low likelihood” of an avalanche reaching the valley floor, he said, but “If someone went into the closure, they could potentially trigger an avalanche that could impact residents on the valley floor.”

That’s because, in February, strong easterly winds — especially when coupled with fresh snowfall — blow snow from the east face of the mountain over the top and deposit it in a bowl on the west face, just below the ridge. That can make the snowpack on the top of Jumbo’s west face — above the Lower Rattlesnake — especially deep and unstable, prone to sliding if disturbed. Avalanches are possible on any slope 30 degrees or steeper, and can be triggered remotely and without warning from above, below or adjacent to a slope that steep.

Although those conditions exist most often in February, forecasting a specific avalanche is nearly impossible, he said: “You can’t really predict it. We are tracking conditions, and we do know when there is a potentially higher likelihood.”

An avalanche large enough to reach the neighborhood would be too large and powerful to retain with a human-made structure, he said. And resort-style avalanche mitigation — intentionally triggering an avalanche — could cause the exact type of slide officials hope to avoid.

Adriane Beck, Missoula County’s disaster and emergency services coordinator, agreed. She said Thursday that “It’s kind of like telling people to prepare for an earthquake … those can come on without a lot of warning. It’s kind of this ever-present threat during certain months out of the year.”

The key, she and Gicklhorn said, is that residents at the base of Jumbo be aware of conditions and heed an urban avalanche warning or full closure of Mount Jumbo, should one be issued.

Beck and Gicklhorn said Thursday that residents should sign up for local emergency alerts via the smart911.com system. Those who can’t sign up, or aren’t interested, can check the county’s Office of Emergency Management website for information on urban avalanche risk.

After the 2014 slide, they said, the county hired a seasonal avalanche forecaster to assess and track conditions on Mount Jumbo — and to compare notes with the West Central Montana Avalanche Center. That’s allowed the county and city to better understand relative risk levels, and to determine when risk is high enough to warrant a warning and broader area closure on the mountain.

The city and county also consulted with officials from the city of Juneau, Alaska, where urban avalanches are common, Beck said. The officials visited Missoula and helped the city and county refine their response plans, should another slide occur. The Missoula Fire Department also added equipment and training specifically for avalanche response. Other city and county departments, like Missoula’s streets department with its heavy equipment, coordinated to develop response plans.

But the problem is that some people still don’t know about the seasonal elk closure — or they just don’t care.

“We still see people who don’t know that it’s closed or willingly disobey the signs to go up there and recreate,” Beck said. “The consequences of an avalanche reaching the valley floor are serious.”

Gicklhorn said, “I think the challenge is getting across that if you are trespassing, you can potentially trigger an avalanche.”

Local residents, especially those with views of Jumbo, can help, Beck and Gicklhorn said, by reporting illegal use of Jumbo to 911.

“We ask for people who live in those high-hazard areas to be ambassadors in keeping people off those hills,” Beck said.