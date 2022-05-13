Urban black bear gets into garbage cans in Missoula's Hip Strip neighborhood

Millions of years of evolution have given bears an uncanny ability and desire to make a meal out of just about anything, even if it’s garbage in a dense residential neighborhood a few hundred yards from downtown Missoula.

An alley behind Bernice’s Bakery near the Hip Strip was ransacked by a small black bear on Mother’s Day weekend, with dozens of residents waking to find their garbage cans tipped over and spilled in the dirt.

Claire Rawlings Gilder first saw the bear in October and applied to get a bear-resistant trash container from Republic Services immediately. She’s been on a waiting list since then, and her 95-gallon container finally arrived on Friday.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “I don’t know if we just weren’t a priority because they don’t think of this as a bear neighborhood. They prioritize Grant Creek and the Rattlesnake and whatever, which makes sense, but we had a bear and therefore we needed a bear can.”

She doesn’t have a garage, so she’s been storing her accumulating trash in her mudroom where it stinks up the house. Also, she’s aware that the apartment complex behind her house and many of the renting households nearby aren’t going to fork over the extra $200 a year it costs to have a 95-gallon bear can.

“I’ve talked to the neighbors and I tried to be like, ‘Hey can you call Republic?’ but I also can’t say like, ‘Hey I think it’s really necessary for you to pay an extra $200 a year’ because that’s not my place to tell people how to spend their money,” she said.

The situation irks her because she’s aware that the bear may have to be euthanized if it becomes too habituated to people and starts getting into homes.

Last October was the first time she and her husband saw the bear trying to get into their bird feeder. They took down the feeder immediately. It was apparent that the bear wasn’t exactly terrified of humans.

“It’s really cute,” she said. “He’s small. But he didn’t run away right away when we were banging on the window.”

Rawlings Gilder has security camera footage of the bear, and several other neighbors in the area confirmed that they’ve seen the animal.

“Oh yeah, the other morning a bear hit all the trash cans in the alley,” said Katie Crocker, who lives across the street.

Rachael Swan, another neighbor, has seen the bear as well. Maddie Zubick, another neighbor, who works at Bernice’s, said her cat was on edge with the bear around.

For other residents, though, it comes as a surprise that they live in bear territory.

Jim Helmer, who was walking his dog in the alley on Friday, said he’s had an office just down the street for two decades and has never heard of a bear being in people’s yards.

“I had no idea,” he said.

On the radar

Jamie Jonkel, a wildlife management specialist with Fish, Wildlife & Parks, runs a Facebook page called Missoula Bears where he posts about recent sightings.

He said the Hip Strip bear is on his radar.

“We became aware of him in the fall of last year, during the apple period where there were about 40 bears working the Rattlesnake,” Jonkel explained. “We had one bear that slipped under the interstate and started hittin’ McDonalds, Burger King and that taco place (Taco Bell).”

Soon, it ventured deeper into the urban core.

"Then next thing we knew, it had slipped down into the river and got onto the (irrigation) ditch and went down past the Hellgate High School soccer field and started working some of the residential areas and started hitting some of the businesses there as well.”

Like many humans, bears can’t resist the delicacies at Bernice’s Bakery and the sweet smells that emanate from within.

“Bernice’s was a hot one,” Jonkel said. “I felt like getting in there and having a good feed, too. That German chocolate cake in the garbage still looked pretty good to me. Raccoons, bears, squirrels and bear managers all want what's there.”

Missoula residents have been grappling with how to co-exist with hungry bears for a long time. The University of Montana regularly sends out alerts about bears roaming the campus area. Residents of the Rattlesnake and Grant Creek often find their garbage scattered.

Bear-proof trash cans, however, are not mandatory city-wide. Missoula does have a bear buffer zone, and people living in that area must keep garbage in a bear-resistant container or enclosure. Also, bird feeders that can be accessed by bears, deer, raccoons, skunks and other wildlife besides birds and squirrels are technically illegal in the city. The city of Whitefish recently passed a law making bear-resistant trash cans mandatory. Missoula County applied in March for a grant of $7,500 from the nonprofit Vital Ground Foundation to purchase bear-resistant trash cans.

Jonkel said Republic Services just received 500 bear-resistant trash carts, but the waiting list is so long that they’re probably all spoken for. A representative for Grizzly Disposal, another trash company recently was granted a license to operate here, said it's got 2,000 bear-resistant cans.

The neighborhood just west of the Hip Strip, to the south of the Clark Fork River where Rawlings Gilder lives, is not in the bear buffer zone. She said she’s aware that her bear-proof can is not really going to help the situation if none of her neighbors are required to have them.

Jonkel said he’s not considering trying to put the Hip Strip area into the bear buffer zone yet.

“That portion of town, we’re not being heavy-handed on garbage and freezers on porches and things like that,” he said. “In the Rattlesnake, it’s right on the urban interface, so we’re being kind of hard on requiring people to follow the bear buffer zone ordinance and take down bird feeders, but we don’t expect that in the downtown area at this point.”

He said he’s not going to require Bernice’s to get a bear-resistant dumpster yet.

“It’s very unusual for a bear to get that far along the river, so I’m not expecting them to get a bear-resistant container,” he said. “They might want to at some point think about it. Even if it’s to keep bear managers out."

He noted that the bear that hit the area is a young, male, blond-phase black bear. After his foray last weekend, Jonkel believes he headed back into the Rattlesnake.

“We’re monitoring him,” he said. “If he comes back down, we’re hoping to free-dart him at some point.”

The bear may just have to be relocated rather than put down, he explained.

"He hasn’t done anything heinous, like enter a home site,” Jonkel said. “A lot of times you catch a bear, and they have an ear tag and you look up their history and find out they’ve been breaking into cars and you have to put them down. But we could give them a second or third chance unless they do something heinous.”

He noted that Missoula’s river corridor is a good shortcut between protected environments.

“From Kelly Island to Hellgate Canyon is only a 2.5-mile stretch from wild area to wild area,” he said. “It’s used regularly by mountain lions to get back and forth.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.