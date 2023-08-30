Two recent reports from the city highlight both the efforts to address the affordable housing crisis here and the scale of how many people are still grappling with finding a stable place to live.

The city of Missoula compiles a weekly “urban camping report,” although the word “camping” doesn’t accurately describe the situation of people who are living unsheltered in Missoula due to a severe region-wide lack of affordable housing.

In total, the city has spent about $60,000 for cleanup costs associated with moving people from places they’re living in the public right-of-way. In many cases people simply move from one site to another.

For the week ending Aug. 25, the city documented 33 complaints in the public right-of-way related to people living unsheltered.

The city, working with the Missoula Irrigation District, cleaned up 11 “encampments” in and around the irrigation ditch near the intersection of California and Russell streets that week. Over the course of two days, the people living there were told to move to other places.

“Site had structures including docks and porches, as well as diversions of water from the ditch (and) large trash and debris such as mattresses, couches and tables,” the report states.

There were 76 needles found at the site.

The total cost was $4,198.

Elsewhere, the city spent $1,120 to clean up garbage related to urban camping at the intersection of Hawthorne and Pine.

The city estimates there are 60 “encampments” in the public parks system, and nine needles were found that week in parks.

A burned trailer was removed from the intersection of Burton and Defoe streets.

The previous week, the city spent over $2,000 on a cleanup near Industrial Way and Alloy South. The code compliance team with the city removed 225 needles and two dump truck loads of garbage.

That same week, park system staff found 20 needles and three individual sites were cleaned at a cost of about $1,000.

Because the city doesn’t currently have an adequate number of open shelter beds to point people to, the city can’t legally tell people it’s illegal to live unsheltered on public property due to a U.S. 9th Circuit Court ruling last year.

At a recent committee meeting, city council member Amber Sherrill said she hopes that the council’s recent decision to open up the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter will give people more options.

“I believe that our community as a whole needs this (Johnson Street shelter) urgently,” Sherrill said. “We need it to help people and to make it possible to prevent urban camping while being in compliance with the 9th Circuit ruling. Our community wants this whether it’s because they don’t want to see unhoused people on the sidewalk, they want clear biking paths, they want parks that families that camps can use.”

Sherrill said there are “businesses that worry about customers.”

“We’re hearing it again and again through the Missoula Economic Partnership,” she continued. “And some people, I think like all of us (on city council) up here, feel plagued to think about suffering people living without shelter in our communities.”

Affordable housing

At the same city council housing committee meeting, the city’s associate grants administrator, Kendra Lisum, gave a presentation on how federal dollars are being used for affordable housing in Missoula.

She said in fiscal year 2022, the city used $424,000 in federal HOME grant funds and $562,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

The HOME money went to support two large affordable housing projects, called Trinity and the Villagio. The CDBG money also went to help the North Missoula Community Development Corporation purchase a single-family home and adjacent lots for an affordable housing project for four households. The money also will help the Poverello Center build 20 units of transitional housing for veterans.

“These funds help benefit individuals with low and moderate income,” Lisum told the committee. “And they help leverage resources to improve the supply of affordable housing, public improvements and public services.”

Andrea Davis, a candidate for mayor and the executive director of the nonprofit Homeword, said it’s incredibly important to have the federal funds as a form of capital for affordable housing projects.

“Our organization is building the Trinity and leasing that up as we speak,” Davis said. “It enables us to have a smaller mortgage, which enables us to keep the rents affordable for decades to come.”

There’s a deed restriction on the property to keep it affordable for 50 years, she noted, and right now it’s affordable for people earning between $12 and $20 per hour.