Welcome to Urban Scrawl, my place to unwind from a long week of covering Missoula politics, and your place to get some more background on what’s been going on this week. On the docket: Girl Scout cookies, the PaddleHeads and more riverfront condos.
It's riverfront condo season
This is now my fourth edition of Urban Scrawl, and it is the fourth time I’ve been able to write about riverfront condos. At this rate, newly proposed riverfront condo projects may soon outnumber Nick Checota-owned music venues.
But it’s the first time those proposed condos are threatening historic buildings.
This week, behind a nondescript agenda item about vacating right-of-way, Missoula City Council members heard from developers about a 40- to 48-unit condo project on a block behind Bridge Pizza. The project would see, from what I can tell, six houses demolished on the block to make way for the “empty-nester” condos.
Anyone familiar with the area will recognize the row of three brick houses overlooking the river, as well as another larger brick house built in the 1890s next to it.
Council members asked at the Wednesday meeting if those houses were “contributing structures” to the University Area Historic District. Jeff Smith, the representative from WGM Group leading the project, said he did not believe they were, and that he had consulted with the Historic Preservation Officer.
But there's more to the story. The Missoulian’s in-house historian and reporter, Kim Briggeman, looked into it more Friday afternoon while I was at the dentist. He found out the houses were built by Jeannette Rankin’s brother-in-law along the old Milwaukee rail line that ran along the river.
The developer told him there would be some mock-ups for the condos by the first week of December. Check out his story Monday.
PaddleHeads are here
You have free articles remaining.
I’ve started seeing people decked out in PaddleHeads gear around town, so I guess the new name is indeed not a joke. I decided to interview some City Council members about what they thought of the new name for the baseball team.
With the most candid answer, Heidi West:
“To be honest, I found out about it from my daughter’s carpool when (the driver) walked up to the house and said, ‘Good morning PaddleHead!’ I felt kind of insulted, but I thought it was a joke. I thought there’s no way, it’s gotta be a joke. They must be just priming the public for something better, but then it was on the front page of the newspaper, so I guess it’s real.”
And the most diplomatic answer, Jordan Hess:
“I think it is great that we have a minor league team here, and it is great that there is enthusiasm for them.”
In the newsroom, we're trying to figure out the best ways to abbreviate PaddleHeads for headlines where space is limited. So far all I can come up with is "P-Heads," but that has been shot down for some reason. Send suggestions.
Breaking news
Council member Jesse Ramos is reportedly looking for somewhere to buy Girl Scout cookies. He can be reached at jramos@ci.missoula.mt.us.
Get the insider scoop on the movers and shakers at City Hall, Missoula County, and anywhere else I might happen to stumble into on the beat by signing up to receive this weekly newsletter. I'm still working on getting the email part of this email newsletter set up, but for now, if you want in, send me a message and I'll add you as soon as its up and running. Email: matthew.neuman@missoulian.com