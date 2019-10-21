Another week, another Checota music venue for Missoula.
The latest news on that is the name:
~~The Drift~~
Or maybe
~~Drift~~
It's worth noting that in all the Logjam marketing releases, it is referred to as the Drift, but in the renderings of the building and Instagram handle, it's just Drift. The Facebook page is "The Drift." So which is it? Let's ask.
"Drift. The Drift is only for phonetics," Ryan Torres, vice president of marketing at Logjam, told our arts editor, Cory Walsh, in a text.
I'm glad we cleared that up, sort of, but of course it could still evolve. As we all know, Facebook was once The Facebook, and that's just weird. It's almost as cringe-worthy as when your out-of-town uncle says he and Aunt Nancy had a wonderful night at "The Plonk."
Sidenote: If you listen to any national news, you've probably heard talking heads refer to Ukraine as the Ukraine. It grinds my gears every time, and it's basically Soviet propaganda. The more you know!
Shout out to Torres and the rest of the marketing team over at Logjam, too. A week-long trickle of a single mock-up, then a series of different mock-up views, a press conference with Mayor John Engen, and finally the big name drop kept the Riverfront Triangle project in the headlines all of last week, and certainly got us all talking about it. Oh look, I'm still talking about it. Better start saving up for one of the top-floor condos, I guess.
The public seems split on the news, with plenty of people very happy about the new venue and the sexy riverfront promenade. But some people raised eyebrows about how Mayor Engen handled the rollout.
Because the deal involves quite a bit of overlap with the city, it all had to pass through the Missoula City Council. The news of a "special city council meeting," on a Wednesday afternoon, not only caught reporters and the interested public off guard, but city council members as well.
A peek at the council's public email page shows a scramble of council members rearranging plans, saying they had already rented a moving van, had travel plans, were caring for sick family members etc., showing it wasn't just the public in the dark as Nick Checota worked with Engen on the project's development. In the end, most were able to make it in last week, and they had a quorum.
However, the meeting was also limited to 50 minutes, as it was bookended by other meetings to be held in the council chambers. This greatly limited the amount of time for public comment, and even cut short the city councilors who were trying to do their duty of questioning the financing and city's liability. Not ideal.
I talked to Engen on Friday about it, and he said time is money, especially on Checota's expedited timeline. He added that considering the agreement had minimal changes from the one the council had already approved with the previous developers, he didn't think it warranted a ton of time for additional scrutiny.
Also, he said he won't be at Monday's council meeting, and didn't want to miss out on the action.
The week ahead
The city council is mulling over yet another infill housing development that has neighbors ticked. Deja vu? This one, an affordable senior housing project on Ninth Street, is set to come before council this evening. But here's the scoop: They aren't going to make a decision, per the developer's request. He's holding out for some tax credits. If he doesn't get them, he said he's cancelling the project. So he's just hoping for some verbal support from council at the meeting on Monday that he can take to Helena and lobby for the tax credits. Stay tuned.
One more thing...
In other news, everyone's favorite libertarian city council member, Jesse Ramos, was excited to inform me that the POW/MIA flag is now flying high over Missoula. The Montana Legislature did indeed pass a law in 2015 requiring city and county offices to fly the black POW/MIA flag wherever the national flag is flown. Better late than never.
