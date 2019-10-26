Welcome to the second edition of Urban Scrawl, my place to unwind from a long week of covering local government — and your place to get all the insider scoops that didn't make the paper.
On the docket: A peek behind the curtains on the campaign mailers story, I form my own PAC, and we analyze the potential for brewfests at Nick Checota’s latest venue.
You’ve got mail
The Missoula City Council race dipped its toes into the dirty side of politics this week, when a PAC named Missoulians for Missoula sent out mailers attacking candidates running in three ward races. I found the mailers were funded by a group of wealthy local business owners, who were throwing their money behind the conservative candidates.
You read the stories. I read the hate mail they produced:
“I’m curious if you’re embarrassed by your work today,” wrote a local wealth manager.
To be clear, I’m not.
“Is there a plan for information retraction contained in the article?” asked a local realtor.
If something is factually inaccurate, then yes. But that has yet to be brought to my attention.
I want to take a minute to talk about this one.
Some readers have pointed out that the stories focused only on the conservative PAC, and not the PAC supporting the liberal candidates, Montana Conservation Voters. And that’s true. But that doesn’t implicitly mean it is “biased,” and it doesn’t mean I didn’t check out both sides. It means I checked out the facts, and used those facts to make a decision on how to cover the issue, as I must do with everything I cover. That’s not something I take lightly.
Here are the facts that guided how I covered this one: Only one of the PACs told people who not to vote for. Only one of them made inaccurate, or at the very least overly broad, statements about the candidates it opposed. And only one of the PACs didn’t respond to questions about who is in control.
Sometimes, it is my job to present two sides of an issue — or more — and when warranted, provide equal weight to all sides. But in this case, it was my job to use my news judgment to prevent the illusion of false equivalency.
These two PACs decided how to influence this race, but only one went with negative ads — an unusual development in a small City Council race. That’s why it made the news.
Everyone needs an editor
You have free articles remaining.
If you decide to send mailers telling voters that “Missoula can’t afford” someone, make sure you put the candidate's name in. Ward 5 mailers said Missoulians can’t afford Jane Doe. Which could be true, I haven’t looked into her policies. In Ward 6, the mailers told voters Nick Schontz (sic) is wrong for Missoula. There’s no “c” in Shontz, but whoever made the mailers was probably just testing us.
I do want to make one thing clear: The mailers are not the work of the candidates they support. They told me they were just as surprised to see them as their opponents. Their de facto leader, Jesse Ramos, told me his “heart kind of sank” when he first saw them. That said, none of the “Team Liberty” candidates have publicly denounced the mailers either.
BREAKING: It appears a fresh round of mailers went out Friday, with Alex Fregerio's name substituted in for Jane Doe's.
Brew me, blazer
Long before Missoula music mogul Nick Checota unveiled his new plan for the Riverfront Triangle hotel and events center, our arts editor, Cory Walsh, examined the brewfest potential of the previous iteration. His analysis concluded with this diagram:
If you take a look at the Drift proposal, shown below, you can see there is still ample space for brewfests, and the riverfront promenade may even be an improvement. Nothing brings out the citrus notes of a hazy triple-IPA quite like a riparian zone, and the rooftop courtyard is the perfect place for a bluegrass band to play twangy covers of ‘90s hip-hop songs for their puffy-coated patrons.
In other news
I’m a big fan of government transparency. And I really appreciate Missoula County continually raising the bar on transparency — even if they didn't mean to this time. This week, I watched from my desktop as staff crafted a press release about the South Avenue Bridge project.
Iterations of it were posted to the project’s dedicated public email box as they exchanged drafts, and anyone checking in could see their comments as they sussed out the necessary facts. One comment from Public Works Director Shane Stack drew my attention:
“We visited with MDT Bridge, and they moved the project from 2023 to 2024. It could be constructed sooner if the project is ready to go sooner. I think they just see this project as a big liability funding wise. So, it is in the states best interest to keep it out a few years in the event more delays occur.”
Stack cleared this up for me, saying basically the state was worried it could lose far more than the millions in federal funding dedicated to the project if it doesn’t get used. It’s a case of the old “use it or lose it” — plus lose any other extra funding that could have come in because apparently it’s not needed here in Montana.
One more thing
Looks like a pretty quiet City Council agenda on Monday, so if you're torn between observing your local leaders or going to a night yoga class, it may be a good week to limber up.
Get the insider scoop on the movers and shakers at City Hall, Missoula County, and anywhere else I might happen to stumble into on the beat by signing up to receive this weekly newsletter. I'm still working on getting the email part of this email newsletter set up, but for now, if you want in, send me a message and I'll add you as soon as its up and running. Email: matthew.neuman@missoulian.com