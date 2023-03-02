Montana Department of Transportation and Robert Peccia & Associates (RPA) are still progressing on the U.S. Highway 93 Lolo to Florence Corridor Study. MDT and RPA are now including US 93 from Lolo to the Missoula city limits as part of this roadway study.

This new addition is in response to public feedback. Results from this study area will be included with information and proposed alternatives determined for the initial portion from Lolo to Florence.

Moving forward, MDT and RPA will conduct similar data collection and traffic analysis between Lolo and Missoula, extending just beyond the Bitterroot River bridge at the Missoula city limits. The analysis team will be working to facilitate meetings with all landowners, businesses and stakeholders in the area who are interested in providing feedback.

Multiple open houses and public meetings will be held this year to continue gathering feedback and presenting ideas and concepts for the Missoula to Florence corridor.

The second round of public and stakeholder meetings will be held in late summer or early fall of 2023. The study team aims to provide and discuss the preliminary results at that time. Updates will be provided as this milestone approaches.

Roadway improvements are a large piece of the equation in enhancing safety and driver focus.

To provide feedback, or if you have additional information about the corridor, email Becca at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com.