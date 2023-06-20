The Montana Department of Transportation will begin patching work on U.S. Highway 93 south of Victor on June 21. Work will begin just north of the intersection of Blodget Park Road and end south of Meadow Lane.

MDT encourages the public to be cautious at all times and leave additional time for travel. MDT wants everyone to remember the three S's of work zone safety: speed, space and stress. Slowdown in work zones and follow speed limits. Leave enough room around your vehicle. Stay calm and pay attention to the road. Be prepared for delays, so before you leave, download travel information or visit 511mt.net and check your route. If you're driving and want to check in, pull safely off the road and dial 511. Tune in to local radio stations and watch for variable message signs along the route.