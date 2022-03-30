US fire administrator stops by Missoula Rural Fire's new station

The U.S. Fire Administrator made a visit to Missoula Rural Fire’s new station in Bonner on Wednesday afternoon, emphasizing the importance of their presence in the West.

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell was appointed by President Joe Biden last October. During her tour of the new station, Moore-Merrell listened to local firefighters share what’s been going well in their district, along with concerns about funding and resources.

“I think these rural areas are really underestimated,” she said. “We have an equity issue in this country. A lot of the risk we believe all resides in the metropolitan areas or suburbs. But there’s a lot of risk out here.”

Rural firefighters are essential for combating wildfires, because there often aren’t enough federal firefighters available, she added. Recognizing that level of risk in rural areas is vital, because evaluating risk is a big factor in awarding Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants.

“A lot of people think fires in this country are down,” Moore-Merrell said. “I will tell you they are not.”

“This is a huge wildland interface,” she said of Missoula Rural Fire’s district, which spans about 90 square miles and includes five stations.

Because of climate change, the interface is becoming progressively more risk-prone, she explained. If people continue to build in rural areas, precautions (such as building and landscape materials, structure spacing and fencing) need to be put in place to protect structures from fires.

“The fire department is critical to that,” she said. “These guys know the science behind the risks that are in those decisions.”

Moore-Merrell’s visit was fantastic, Missoula Rural Fire District Chief Chris Newman said. He noted sometimes there’s a sense state and federal officials are out of touch with rural fire departments — Moore-Merrell’s visit helped mitigate that.

“To have Dr. Merrell here, listening to our concerns, is a big thing for us,” Newman said.

Data plays a significant role in assessing risk factors for fires, Moore-Merrell said. Demographic statistics drive the decisions at the federal level to deploy resources that match capabilities of local departments to respond to risks. That decision process needs streamlining so firefighters can adequately respond.

“How do I match resources to the risk environment?" Moore-Merrell said. "If we don’t match those things well, then we’re much more vulnerable to firefighter and civilian injury and death (as well as) property loss.”

Montana State Council of Professional Firefighters President George Richards stressed the importance of stations having proper technology to identify where resources are needed.

“Fires aren’t going down — they aren’t being reported,” he said.

Moore-Merrell said she was extremely impressed with the thoroughness and infrastructure of Missoula rural fire’s new station. Now at 8511 Bonner Mill Road, the new station boasts a fitness room, massive bays filled with equipment and a comprehensive wash area for gear to keep staff safe.

“Everything they have thought through," she said. "They have hit every single point for this being a state-of-the-art fire station."

During her visit, Moore-Merrell also spoke at the International Association of Fire Fighters 7th District Executive Leadership Series graduation ceremony Wednesday evening.

