VA opens telehealth access sites at Montana universities

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened two new telehealth sites for veterans in Montana.

One of the new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, or ATLAS, sites is at the University of Montana in Missoula, and the other is at Montana State University in Bozeman.

The ATLAS sites give student and faculty veterans enrolled in VA care through the Montana VA Health Care System the option to connect with their VA providers at either campus. ATLAS provides comfortable, private spaces equipped with high-speed internet access, site attendant support and technology needed for video telehealth visits through VA Video Connect.

“This is groundbreaking,” said Pat Beckwith, director of UM Military and Veteran Services, in a release. “No other universities in the nation provide VA telehealth services like this on their campuses. We are excited about this opportunity. It’s an innovative and collaborative way to better serve our military-affiliated students and staff.”

Beckwith said the ATLAS site will assist the 1,400 military-affiliated students who attend UM, which this year earned a Gold ranking for being a Military Friendly School from MilitaryFriendly.com.

“We appreciate the VA selecting our campus for this service,” said UM President Seth Bodnar, himself a military veteran, in a release. “We are working toward becoming the most military- and veteran-friendly campus in the nation, and this helps us build momentum toward that goal.”

ATLAS enables VA to provide services that do not require hands-on exams, including mental health appointments, nutrition counseling, select primary care visits and social work assistance.

ATLAS sites also eliminate potential barriers to care, including long travel times, transportation costs and poor internet connectivity, particularly in remote areas.

Veterans who want to schedule an appointment at either of the university's ATLAS site can call 877-468-8387. To learn more about these ATLAS sites, visit the Military and Veteran Services Office at the University of Montana.

For more on the ATLAS pilot program, visit the VA Office of Connected Care website at bit.ly/3fU4E38.