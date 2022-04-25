Vacant home in downtown Missoula to be demolished for upscale condos

A local developer plans to demolish two aging houses downtown near Kiwanis Park and replace them with six upscale condominium units.

Mark Edgell, the president of Edgell Building of Missoula, presented his plan to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency board last week. He was requesting an approval to demolish one of the existing homes on the site because he intends to ask for Tax Increment Financing for the project in the future.

The project will be located at 318 and 322 Levasseur Street. One of Edgell’s employees lives at 318, and Edgell asked for and was granted permission to demolish 322 now because he’s having problems with people trying to break in to the vacant house.

“Edgell Building is planning to build six very nice condos on the two properties, each with spectacular views of the surrounding mountains, Kiwanis Park and the river,” Edgell told the board. “There will be rooftop patios and an elevator in every home. Our goal is to provide wonderful living near the best of downtown Missoula has to offer.”

He said he wants to demolish the home at 322 because it’s been boarded up for many years now and they’re having trouble keeping people out of it.

“Our employee living next door has had to ask people to leave while they are in the act of trying to remove the coverings on the windows or doors, and it is becoming more frequent,” Edgell said. “I believe it is a safety concern to keep the home there any longer and would like permission to remove it and clean up the site of any other safety issues before our application for MRA funding.”

Edgell said he’s had some delays in getting the necessary permits from the city, but he hopes to start construction by next spring at the latest.

The site lies within the Front Street Urban Renewal District, where developers are eligible for Tax Increment Financing assistance for upgrades that benefit the public and increase the tax base.

The board unanimously approved his request to proceed without prejudicing any TIF request in the future. The demolition or deconstruction of property is an item that is often covered by TIF assistance. Normally the MRA requires funding approval before work begins for any items to be reimbursed.

Board member Nancy Moe wanted to know if Edgell has plans to mitigate parking impacts at the site, because there is very limited off-street parking.

Every unit will have a double garage, Edgell explained.

Edgell Building purchased the two homes in 2021 from Tom Winter, currently a candidate for the U.S. House running on the Democratic ticket.

Bob Oaks, the executive director of the North Missoula Community Development Corporation, was the only member of the public to comment on the project.

“This is, of course, a much smaller project than the Bissinger Place development that was considered too far along in the process to discuss affordability requirements, but could MRA involvement now preface requirement that one of the six condominiums built be affordable to (people making less than) 120% of Area Median Income,” Oaks said in an email to the board.

The board also unanimously approved $10,680 in Tax Increment Financing to local developer John Bateman. Bateman is purchasing the property at 1417-1/2 South 2nd St. W. in Missoula with the intention of removing a vacant, dilapidated structure on the site and building a new duplex as rental property. Bateman is also demolishing a property at 1417 South 2nd St. W. with the intention of building a similar duplex. The site lies within Urban Renewal District II.

“These derelict properties, located in an existing residential area, have been attractive to squatters and undesirable activities,” said Annette Marchesseault, a project manager for the agency. “This project is expected to have a positive impact on the adjacent neighborhood. It will replace a derelict property with two attractive, much-needed housing units.”

The current property tax bill for 1417-1/2 South 2nd St. W is $1,038 per year while the property taxes generated by the new duplex will be about $4,200 a year.

