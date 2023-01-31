Vacant Missoula motel bought by 'adventure lodging' company

A company that operates “outdoor adventure-focused lodging” has purchased the long-vacant former Mountain Valley Inn property at 420 West Broadway in downtown Missoula.

The company, called LOGE Camps, said construction will begin in early 2023 to remodel the former motel. It plans on converting an existing dog wash business space on the site into a cafe and hopes to secure a license to serve alcohol. Plans also call for a covered lounge with outdoor seating and a fire place with a yoga space and conference room. All the accommodations will be pet-friendly.

In a press release, LOGE Camps said it uses local products and vendors to “curate unique hyperlocal experiences.” It will seek Montana-based partners for all aspects of its operation, including food and beverage vendors, guides, gear shops and artists.

“Staying with LOGE Camps is all about experiencing the local culture,” said Gavin Burns, head of business development for LOGE Camps, in a press release. “We don’t carry national coffee or beer when we can focus on and highlight the best local products. That’s especially true in the guiding space, where we partner with local guides who understand the terrain like no one else can.”

He said all the company’s locations commit a portion of the top-line revenue to a local nonprofit organization, so they’ll be seeking a local partner in Missoula.

He estimated that the project will be complete in early 2024, but that’s dependent on permitting timelines, labor availability, weather and adequate material supplies. The number of rooms and specific experience types offered are still yet to be determined.

Graves said the new business will create hospitality jobs and said they have a “commitment to competitive wages and promoting employee well-being through outdoor recreation.” Employees get a gear budget for purchases and stipends for professional development opportunities.

LOGE Camps (the name is an acronym for Live Outside, Go Explore) recently purchased the Izaak Walton Inn in Essex between West Glacier and East Glacier, with plans for slightly upgrading that historic hotel.

The company has ventures in Bend, Oregon, Mount Shasta, California, and three locations in Washington, with locations in New Mexico and Colorado coming soon.

LOGE Bend has a café/bar, a gear rental and demo center and offer tours like a “star-gazing paddle tour,” a mountain bike shuttle, a movie night, a puffy jacket concert series and a downtown Bend First Friday art walk.

The California location offers fire pits, gear storage, a café/taproom, free bikes for guests, covered camping with bathrooms, a grilling zone and free live music on Saturdays in the warm months.

The Mountain Valley Inn has sat vacant for about four years and has 58 rooms. It was built in 1969.

Sterling Commercial Real Estate in Missoula brokered the deal. The property, located near the busy intersection of Orange Street and Broadway just north of the Clark Fork River, was listed at $3.6 million.

Slate Olson, the executive vice president of marketing for LOGE Camps, said the company is based in the Seattle area but has employees in many different areas.

"We started in 2017 and we're excited about some of the growth we're seeing as we expand out of the Pacific Northwest," he explained. "Our overall purpose is really to make it easy for people to connect and get out and explore and find their place or a place in the greater communities of the outdoors."

He said the redevelopment of the Mountain Valley Inn will be a benefit to people who live in Missoula, not just out-of-town guests.

"Our main focus is to reinvigorate or re-inspire those places not only for guests traveling in but for the community itself," he said. "We'll have a community space where people can come and join us. We typically have a stage for small concerts, a cafe with good food and drink, an outdoor space with grills, and we're looking at having a yoga studio."

He said they're "working through" Montana's complex liquor license laws to try to be able to at least serve beer and wine on site.