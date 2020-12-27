Vaccinations begin for Missoula's long-term care residents, and more health care workers

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Montana, CVS Health will begin vaccinating staff and residents at Montana's long-term care facilities on Monday, and the Missoula City-County Health Department plans to distribute 300 Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on Tuesday to more health care workers.
On Monday, CVS pharmacy teams will begin administering the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in Montana's long-term care facilities. The company said in a press release that it will vaccinate staff and residents of 106 skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state, reaching an estimated 13,218 patients in Montana.
CVS pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and booster, according to the press release from CVS. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require two doses, administered three and four weeks apart, respectively.
"The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive," the press release stated. "CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks."
The Missoula City-County Health Department will also begin administering 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday to more health care workers in the community including paramedics, the department's testing staff, independent nurses not associated with a hospital, and others, said MCHHD spokesperson Hayley Devlin.
Health care workers at Community Medical Hospital and Providence St. Patrick Hospital were the first to receive the vaccine in Missoula in mid-December, although the hospitals said that the 975 doses included in the first shipment to each facility would not cover all the employees who need the vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccines are not yet available to the general public and the Missoula City-County Health Department is asking people to stop calling hospitals for information about when they can get the vaccine.
The health department said in a press release that there are not enough doses of the vaccine available yet for everyone who fits into the first priority group, nor is there enough information to answer many of the questions from the public about vaccine availability.
The limited initial supplies of vaccine are distributed to populations prioritized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. The first doses are going to health care workers and residents of nursing homes and long-term-care facilities, who constitute "Phase 1A."
"Right now, there are not enough doses for all those who fall under the Phase 1A umbrella and it is unknown when this phase will be completed," the Missoula City-County Health Department said in a press release. "MCCHD is working with all local vaccine distributors to identify and prioritize remaining Phase 1A workers and divide vaccination appointments among us all as our allotments allow."
The second group of people to be vaccinated, "Phase 1B," will include those age 75 and older and frontline essential workers such as teachers, police, firefighters, grocery store employees, and public transit workers, among others. More information about the CDC's recommendations can be found at cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp.
The Missoula City-County Health Department will also post vaccine information as soon as it becomes available on its web site at missoulainfo.com.
Public health officials in Missoula and across the nation have estimated that vaccines won't be available to the general public until late spring or early summer of 2021. Once they are available, getting a COVID-19 vaccine will be similar to getting a flu vaccine. Doctors, clinics, and pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, and Albertson’s will make vaccines available to people, the Missoula City-County Health Department said.
Devlin said the health department is also working through the specifics of some distribution plans.
"We have to figure out who still fits under Phase 1A, who hasn't been taken care of, how do we contact them, who takes care of them, how are we going to divide up these appointments between the hospitals, the health department and other health care providers who have the vaccine?" Devlin said. "So thinking of the logistics of how to go through that is something we're all working on together."
Devlin said the health department is hiring more nurses to help distribute the vaccine, and CVS said in a press release that employees will distribute the COVID-19 vaccines.
"Our army of healthcare professionals — pharmacists, nurses and licensed pharmacy technicians — are very familiar with this patient population," the press release stated. "This expertise, along with our national scale and local presence which we have used to administer flu vaccinations and to mobilize COVID-19 testing solutions in communities across the country, will be applied to this national effort to safely and efficiently distribute COVID-19 vaccines."