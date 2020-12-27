Vaccinations begin for Missoula's long-term care residents, and more health care workers

Health care workers at Community Medical Hospital and Providence St. Patrick Hospital were the first to receive the vaccine in Missoula in mid-December, although the hospitals said that the 975 doses included in the first shipment to each facility would not cover all the employees who need the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are not yet available to the general public and the Missoula City-County Health Department is asking people to stop calling hospitals for information about when they can get the vaccine.

The health department said in a press release that there are not enough doses of the vaccine available yet for everyone who fits into the first priority group, nor is there enough information to answer many of the questions from the public about vaccine availability.

The limited initial supplies of vaccine are distributed to populations prioritized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services. The first doses are going to health care workers and residents of nursing homes and long-term-care facilities, who constitute "Phase 1A."