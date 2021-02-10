Vaccine clinic signup starts Thursday

Appointments for the next Sunday public vaccination clinic in Missoula can be made on Thursday starting at 1 p.m.
The Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team, in partnership with the University of Montana, will hold the public vaccination clinic from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at UM’s Adams Center.
Approximately 800 first-dose vaccine appointments will be available, and Missoula County residents who meet Phase 1B, Tier 1 criteria can make an appointment starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11. The link to make an appointment will be available on the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co.
Residents without internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636) to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.
Vaccine supply remains limited, so organizers expect appointments to fill up quickly, both online and by phone. The public should be aware that several thousand people are attempting to sign up by phone and online at the same time. If residents are unable to book an appointment this week, organizers encourage them to try again when upcoming clinics are announced.
Previous clinics have had all available appointments filled within 15 minutes of the starting time.
This clinic is free, regardless of whether people have health insurance. However, people who do have health insurance should bring a copy of their insurance card as insurance will be billed an administrative fee to help cover costs associated with the clinic. This fee will not result in an out-of-pocket cost to insured people. Those who make appointments can ensure the process goes smoothly by taking the following steps:
- Arrive 10 to 15 minutes before your appointment to give yourself enough time to park and walk to the Adams Center
- Park in Lot P or Gym Lot (these lots are reserved for the vaccination clinic, and you will not have to pay for parking)
- Enter the Adams Center five minutes before your appointment
- If possible, bring a COPY of your insurance card (staff will be able to make a copy for you if you do not have a copier)
- Print and bring your COMPLETED paperwork titled “Screening Questionnaire for COVID-19 Vaccine”
- Wear loose clothing. Short sleeves are helpful but not required.
- Be prepared to wait the REQUIRED 15 minutes AFTER your vaccination to monitor for adverse reactions. Should you have an adverse reaction, medical staff will be present to assist.
Several area health care providers also continue to administer vaccines as supply allows, and people can find information on their providers at covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO. Residents can help providers by refraining from calling them directly and using the website instead.
Missoula County has more than two dozen vaccine providers registered to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. However, availability of vaccine continues to be the limiting factor to getting more residents vaccinated. The vaccine scarcity is not unique to Missoula County or to Montana; the shortage is nationwide. Health department leaders continue to advocate for more doses at every opportunity. They encourage people to continue to take the standard precautions against transmission of the virus: masking, social distancing, washing hands and keeping their social circles small.
The Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team is managed by the Western Montana All Hazard Incident Management Team under the Office of Emergency Management. The team formed in January at the request of the Missoula County commissioners and the mayor of Missoula to coordinate the distribution of vaccine in Missoula County. The team aims to reduce public anxiety by providing timely, accurate information and to identify and address barriers to administering the vaccine to all who wish to receive it.