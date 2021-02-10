Vaccine clinic signup starts Thursday

Several area health care providers also continue to administer vaccines as supply allows, and people can find information on their providers at covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO. Residents can help providers by refraining from calling them directly and using the website instead.

Missoula County has more than two dozen vaccine providers registered to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. However, availability of vaccine continues to be the limiting factor to getting more residents vaccinated. The vaccine scarcity is not unique to Missoula County or to Montana; the shortage is nationwide. Health department leaders continue to advocate for more doses at every opportunity. They encourage people to continue to take the standard precautions against transmission of the virus: masking, social distancing, washing hands and keeping their social circles small.

The Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccine Coordination Team is managed by the Western Montana All Hazard Incident Management Team under the Office of Emergency Management. The team formed in January at the request of the Missoula County commissioners and the mayor of Missoula to coordinate the distribution of vaccine in Missoula County. The team aims to reduce public anxiety by providing timely, accurate information and to identify and address barriers to administering the vaccine to all who wish to receive it.

