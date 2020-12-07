Vaccine: First doses go to long-term care residents,healthcare workers

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported a total of 45 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday. About half of those deaths, or 24, can be linked to federally-licensed skilled nursing homes in Missoula, which are required to report cases to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. However, the most recent data for deaths among those nursing homes dates back to Nov. 22, and does not include deaths at state-licensed facilities. The county's website shows that 35 of the total 45 COVID-19 deaths are among people age 70 or older, and 10 deaths are among the 45-69 age group.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County added 236 new cases over the weekend since Friday, bringing the county to a total of 751 active COVID-19 cases. The county's number of cases is currently on a downward trend, with the average number of new cases per 100,000 residents at 63, still well above the county's goal of 25 cases per 100,000 residents. The state of Montana is reporting an average of 67.78 cases per 100,000 people.

Montana is expected to receive 9,750 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 15. Farr did not specify how many doses of the vaccine Missoula County will receive, but noted that the vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart to be effective.