Vaccine: First doses go to long-term care residents,healthcare workers

As Flathead County officials reported five new COVID-19-related deaths among long-term care residents over the weekend, plans are moving to get the initial doses of an anticipated coronavirus vaccine to patients in those facilities and the workers who serve them.
Residents and staff of long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers will be the first groups in Missoula County to receive the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, Missoula- County COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a video Monday.
The Missoula City-County Health Department has yet to report the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths for long-term care facilities in the county. On Monday, the Flathead City-County Health Department confirmed five more COVID-19 related deaths of long-term care facility residents within Flathead County.
As of Monday, Flathead County had a total of 44 deaths, including the five new deaths of long-term care residents, according to a press release. The number of the county's total COVID-19 deaths associated with long-term care facilities is not available on their website, although deaths linked with long-term care facilities are identified in press releases issued by the county health department. A Nov. 25 press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department, for example, identified another five COVID-19 related resident deaths associated with long-term care facilities.
The Missoula City-County Health Department reported a total of 45 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Monday. About half of those deaths, or 24, can be linked to federally-licensed skilled nursing homes in Missoula, which are required to report cases to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. However, the most recent data for deaths among those nursing homes dates back to Nov. 22, and does not include deaths at state-licensed facilities. The county's website shows that 35 of the total 45 COVID-19 deaths are among people age 70 or older, and 10 deaths are among the 45-69 age group.
Support Local Journalism
Missoula County added 236 new cases over the weekend since Friday, bringing the county to a total of 751 active COVID-19 cases. The county's number of cases is currently on a downward trend, with the average number of new cases per 100,000 residents at 63, still well above the county's goal of 25 cases per 100,000 residents. The state of Montana is reporting an average of 67.78 cases per 100,000 people.
Montana is expected to receive 9,750 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 15. Farr did not specify how many doses of the vaccine Missoula County will receive, but noted that the vaccine requires two doses, 21 days apart to be effective.
"While it's encouraging that a vaccine is going to start trickling in, it could still be several months before it becomes available to the general public," Farr said. "So we're working really closely with our health care partners and the state of Montana DPHHS (Department of Public Health and Human Services) to ensure that we can get the vaccine distributed to those eligible in as timely a fashion as possible."
Farr also said the Missoula City-County Health Department is in the process of contacting people in quarantine after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week that reduces the length of quarantine for most people.
"Now, quarantine can end after 10 days without testing as long as you remain asymptomatic," Farr said. "You should still monitor yourself for symptoms for the full 14 days and continue to report to our monitoring system for the full 14 days but you can resume normal activity without the need for continued isolation after day 10 as long as you continue to remain asymptomatic."
Farr said the Missoula City-County Health Department has also transitioned to an electronic contact tracing system called Sara Alert, which she said is speeding up the process. Farr said health department will call people to notify them if they are a positive case or close contact, and that the person will be enrolled in the electronic system.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.