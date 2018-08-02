A wording error in the 2018 elk regulations has some hunters seeking clarification as the big-game season nears.
Elk B licenses valid for antlerless elk in some Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2 hunting districts can only be used on private lands during archery season, which begins Aug. 15. The confused wording implied they might be usable on public lands during archery season.
“Unfortunately, the wording is confusing in our regulations that are already printed, but we will make a clarification in the online regulations and are working to get the word out to hunters ahead of the season,” Region 2 Wildlife Manager Mike Thompson said. “The bottom line and most important clarification is that the 002-00 Elk B License is never valid for hunting on public lands during the archery-only elk season.”
002-00B tags issued over the counter for hunting districts, 210, 211, 212, 215 and 216 are valid only on private lands from August 15 through October 19, excluding Weyerhaeuser, Stimson and The Nature Conservancy property. From October. 20 through February 15, those B tags are valid on those same private lands as well as Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation land outside of national forest or FWP wildlife management areas.
Those tags go on sale at FWP offices and authorized license providers as well as online at fwp.mt.gov starting August 6.