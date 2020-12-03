Valley Christian School recognized for supporting military families

Missoula’s Valley Christian School is being recognized for its support of students in military families, receiving one of the first five Purple Star designations across the state.
A nationwide program, the Purple Star award is given to schools that go "above and beyond" in providing an inclusive environment and removing educational barriers for students in active military families, according to the program's website.
“It’s an incredible honor,” said Cheryl Nurse, Valley Christian elementary principal. “For us, we have a number of students whose parents are currently serving in the military or have served in the military and we find opportunities to recognize those families.”
At least a dozen students at Valley Christian are from military families, she said, adding it’s an important mission of the school to make those kids feel welcome.
The week of Veterans Day, the students learn about the different branches of the military. On Memorial Day, they hold an assembly recognizing those who’ve served. Local veterans are invited to both events to share with the students. They also regularly write cards to veterans and people serving in the military.
In addition, the school has dedicated an entire hallway to plaques for those who have served or are currently serving who are part of the Valley Christian community. The school works to stay in contact with alumni to update the wall every year.
“Valley Christian School is definitely a community of families,” she said. “For those whose parents serve in the military … we come alongside those families and try to support them in whatever way we can.”
It is the first time Montana has participated in the Purple Star program.
The award is given by the Montana Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3), which was formed in 2013 at the approval of the Montana Legislature to address educational transition issues children of active military families face, according to a press release from the Office of Public Instruction.
Hal Stearns, retired Brigadier General and the commissioner of the compact said these students, just like their parents, are making the ultimate sacrifice, often having to move around the country or even the world changing schools as their parents change posts or assignments.
“The idea is (for schools) to recognize kids who come from these backgrounds … because you serve in the military and what you’re doing is you’re giving of yourself and it’s not the easiest thing in the world in many ways,” he said on Thursday.
The Purple Star award will be given on an annual basis going forward. Schools must apply to receive the designation and there is no limit to how many can be selected each year.
Stearns hopes more schools will see this year’s Purple Star award recipients as examples to follow when addressing support for military family students.
The other schools awarded this year are Loy Elementary, North Middle School, and C.M. Russell High School, all in Great Falls, as well as Glacier High School in Kalispell. Montana has 1,348 military-connected students across the state, according to the OPI.
“I want to thank Montana’s 2020 Purple Star schools for their support of our state’s servicemen and women’s families,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen in the release, who is also chair of the commission. “The children of our military families make many sacrifices and our school systems are working towards doing everything possible to support their education.”
