Valley Christian School recognized for supporting military families

In addition, the school has dedicated an entire hallway to plaques for those who have served or are currently serving who are part of the Valley Christian community. The school works to stay in contact with alumni to update the wall every year.

“Valley Christian School is definitely a community of families,” she said. “For those whose parents serve in the military … we come alongside those families and try to support them in whatever way we can.”

It is the first time Montana has participated in the Purple Star program.

The award is given by the Montana Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3), which was formed in 2013 at the approval of the Montana Legislature to address educational transition issues children of active military families face, according to a press release from the Office of Public Instruction.

Hal Stearns, retired Brigadier General and the commissioner of the compact said these students, just like their parents, are making the ultimate sacrifice, often having to move around the country or even the world changing schools as their parents change posts or assignments.