Valley Christian students welcome audiences to 'Oliver, Jr.' without COVID-19 restrictions

The actors were pulled from seventh through 12th grade, but they did make one exception for the lead. Asher Berg, a sixth grader, will play the role of Oliver in his first-ever theater performance.

“I’m very excited, I was kind of nervous at the beginning,” Berg said. “But I get to hang out with a lot of fun people and I get to learn a lot.”

The young actor had to leave class 45 minutes early over the last four months in order to make it to rehearsal and prepare for the role. When he was first cast, he told his parents he would only speak to them in a British accent to get it down.

“They stopped that pretty fast,” he said with a laugh.

Initially, Hudson Beard was anticipated for the role, but after experiencing severe long-haul symptoms due to COVID-19 he was unable to take the stage. Hudson’s older sister, Lauren, will perform as Bet.

The two boys are good friends and Berg said he’s sad they can’t perform together.

Beard’s symptoms have improved over the last few months and he is expected to attend the show this week, according to Lauren Cruikshank, the community and development director at Valley Christian.