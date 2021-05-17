Valley Christian students welcome audiences to 'Oliver, Jr.' without COVID-19 restrictions

Students at Valley Christian School are rebounding from the pandemic with their first live performance since last spring with "Oliver, Jr."
The 33 students cast in the production by the Performing Arts Department at the school are eager to hit the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday with an audience unencumbered by COVID-19 capacity limits and other restrictions.
“It’s really nice to be able to put it on without a hitch,” said Sabrina Carter, an 11th grader who will perform as Mrs. Sowerberry and Rose in the musical.
This is Carter’s third production with Valley Christian School, but she’s done other performances with local playhouses. With "Oliver, Jr." she’s excited to push herself as a singer and has a solo.
Valley Christian’s theater program generally holds two productions each year for the junior high and high school students respectively. Last spring the junior high postponed its shows of "The Lion King" to this fall and had very limited attendance for close family members due to the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of excitement about it,” said Michael Rheiner, the assistant director for "Oliver, Jr.," at a dress rehearsal on Monday afternoon. “Just getting in costumes raises their level. It makes it real.”
Rheiner’s wife, Molly, is the director of the play and together they decided to combine the junior high and high school students to create the cast.
The actors were pulled from seventh through 12th grade, but they did make one exception for the lead. Asher Berg, a sixth grader, will play the role of Oliver in his first-ever theater performance.
“I’m very excited, I was kind of nervous at the beginning,” Berg said. “But I get to hang out with a lot of fun people and I get to learn a lot.”
The young actor had to leave class 45 minutes early over the last four months in order to make it to rehearsal and prepare for the role. When he was first cast, he told his parents he would only speak to them in a British accent to get it down.
“They stopped that pretty fast,” he said with a laugh.
Initially, Hudson Beard was anticipated for the role, but after experiencing severe long-haul symptoms due to COVID-19 he was unable to take the stage. Hudson’s older sister, Lauren, will perform as Bet.
The two boys are good friends and Berg said he’s sad they can’t perform together.
Beard’s symptoms have improved over the last few months and he is expected to attend the show this week, according to Lauren Cruikshank, the community and development director at Valley Christian.
Berg is excited Beard will get to see the performance live, he said.
“I’m a little nervous but I’m just glad he’s able to come and watch it,” he said.
There will be two performances of "Oliver, Jr." at the Valley Christian gymnasium at 2525 Sunset Ave. on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Masks will not be required but may be worn if desired.