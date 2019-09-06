The summer concert season isn't over yet and an announcement for 2020 already rolled in.
Vampire Weekend, who play indie pop with occasional touches of world music, will hit the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner on Aug. 12, 2020, according to a news release sent out on Friday.
Earlier this year, the group released its fourth full-length album, "Father of the Bride." AllMusic.com gave it four and a half stars, saying it's "more complex yet more direct than anything they've done before" and finds them "embracing change and delivering some of their most mature and satisfying music in the process."
The group started gaining attention when mp3s were shared online, landing them coverage in major outlets before their self-titled 2008 full-length was even released.
The venue out in Bonner can fit 4,500 people, far more than the places they've played in Missoula. In the summers of 2007 and 2008, they played shows at the comparatively intimate Badlander downtown. At their last stop here in 2010, they sold out the Wilma.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. at logjampresents.com, the Top Hat box office, and 800-514-3849. There's also an online-only presale from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can sign up at https://logjampresents.com/event/vampire-weekend-32958/.
Tickets cost $39.50 for the lawn, $49.50 for reserved stadium seating, and $59.50 for standing room in the pit.
This was the third year of operation at Logjam Presents' riverside amphitheater and its busiest yet. There are still six shows left before the end of the month.
• Gary Clark, Sunday, Sept. 8.
• Foreigner, Monday, Sept. 9. (Sold out).
• Flogging Molly and Social Distortion, Tuesday, Sept. 17.
• Incubus, Wednesday, Sept. 18.
• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Friday, Sept. 20.
• Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifts, Friday, Sept. 27. (Sold out).
Next summer could be even busier yet. Logjam plans to host up to five concerts at Ogren-Allegiance Park, where the baseball field can accommodate 10,000 people and draw in larger acts in the process.