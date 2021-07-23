Variable smoke patterns in Missoula expected through the weekend

As haze from neighboring Idaho, Washington and Oregon continues to permeate the Missoula valley, air quality is expected to take a hit into the weekend, causing variable smoke patterns depending on the time of day.
“With the California smoke continuing its begrudging dive south of Montana, the Bootleg fire keeping smoke closer to home, and smoke from northern Washington fires generally confined to higher latitudes, we’re entering a more standard wildfire smoke pattern,” said Sarah Coefield, Missoula’s air quality specialist, in her Friday update.
In the early morning, smoke will remain trapped under the valley inversion. Once the inversion breaks mid-morning, conditions could improve as the smoke lifts out of the valley. But if fire activity picks up, atmospheric mixing could bring fresh smoke to ground level by evening, Coefield said.
High pressure expected to build this weekend could prolong inversions and keep smoke in the valleys later into the day, but incoming cold fronts may help to deliver clean air.
“Thunderstorms can roll through and generally make a mess of everything,” she added.
The Storm Creek fire, estimated at 3,500 acres, burning in Idaho across the border from Stevensville, and the Granite Pass Complex are the main local smoke threats in Missoula’s vicinity.
The Granite Pass Complex, comprised of four fires, held steady at 2,375 acres as of Friday with 1% containment, according to a news release. Most of the activity is on the western side of the BM Hill fire, which had burned 1,994 acres by Friday and was being managed under full suppression. The Shotgun fire had reached 206 acres, while the Lolo Creek and Boulder Creek fires sat at 165 acres and 10 acres respectively.
The Lolo Creek fire near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center is 15% contained, but is still threatening Highway 12.
Earlier this week, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for Granite and Lolo Hot Springs and homes along and accessed from U.S. Highway 12, spanning from mile marker 10 at Martin Creek to the Idaho border. There is also a reduced speed of 45 mph in place on the highway from Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass.
Southwest of Troy, the Burnt Peak fire had grown to 2,200 acres and remained 15% contained Friday, according to a news release. Winds were expected to continue throughout Friday and hotter, drier air is in the forecast for the coming days.
“Firefighters continue to patrol the existing containment lines and extend them to the north, towards Pony Mountain, and to the west, along Keeler Road,” the release said. “The potential for large fire growth will remain until significant rain or snow arrives on the fire area.”
The South Yaak fire north of Troy doubled in size overnight Thursday, growing to 328 acres, after a log rolled down a steep hill, igniting multiple small spot fires, according to a news release.
“Gusty winds and steep terrain, both of which contribute to rapid uphill fire growth, caused these small fires to quickly grow and join the main fire,” the release said. “Although sections of the containment lines are still holding, spot fires were ignited on the east side of the ridge as well, which may compromise those lines and prompted fire managers to reduce containment percentage.”
Crews plan to focus on containing the fire’s southern edge, which is more easily accessible by East Side Road.
Northeast of Thompson Falls, the Thorne Creek fire grew to 2,043 acres by Friday. The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for the “Graves North” and “Graves South” areas, “from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and the railroad tracks,” according to a release.
Command of the fire was transferred to the local Plains/Thompson Falls Type 3 incident management team, while the nearby Deep Lookout Mountain fire is now under the purview of the Superior Ranger District.
Stage II fire restrictions went into effect for most lands administered by the Bureau of Land of Land Management in the agency’s Western Montana District on Thursday.
The order applies to all BLM lands in the following counties: Beaverhead, Madison, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Powell (south of Interstate 90 and Montana Highway 12) and Granite (south of Interstate 90 and east of the Lolo National Forest boundary).
Also on Thursday, the Northern Rockies Coordination Group, made up of interagency fire managers, announced Stage II fire restrictions will go into effect on July 26 across the Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks sites, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Kalispell, Stillwater, and Swan units, and all of Flathead County.
Governor Greg Gianforte announced this week he is ordering two Montana National Guard helicopter support modules, including 24 soldiers, onto State Active Duty for 15 days to support the state’s wildfire response.