Variable smoke patterns in Missoula expected through the weekend

The Granite Pass Complex, comprised of four fires, held steady at 2,375 acres as of Friday with 1% containment, according to a news release. Most of the activity is on the western side of the BM Hill fire, which had burned 1,994 acres by Friday and was being managed under full suppression. The Shotgun fire had reached 206 acres, while the Lolo Creek and Boulder Creek fires sat at 165 acres and 10 acres respectively.

The Lolo Creek fire near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center is 15% contained, but is still threatening Highway 12.

Earlier this week, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for Granite and Lolo Hot Springs and homes along and accessed from U.S. Highway 12, spanning from mile marker 10 at Martin Creek to the Idaho border. There is also a reduced speed of 45 mph in place on the highway from Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass.

Southwest of Troy, the Burnt Peak fire had grown to 2,200 acres and remained 15% contained Friday, according to a news release. Winds were expected to continue throughout Friday and hotter, drier air is in the forecast for the coming days.