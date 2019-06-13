{{featured_button_text}}
061419 vero-1-tm.jpg

JuanitaVero hugs Anne Hughes after the current Missoula County Commissioners announced Vero will serve as Nicole “Cola” Rowley’s replacement on Thursday morning. 

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Missoula County Commissioners selected Greenough resident Juanita Vero to replace outgoing Commissioner Nicole “Cola” Rowley after a brief deliberation Thursday.

After nearly six weeks, and starting with a pool of 11 candidates, the two voting commissioners decided on ranch co-owner and conservationist Vero after agreeing on both the importance of gender diversity and representation of rural communities within Missoula’s county commissioners.

“I know as a rural person, I can’t vote for mayor or a member of city council, so commissioners are all I have,” Vero said after commissioners made their decision.

“So what’s important going forward is how are we going to help rural folks get the services that are important to them: healthcare, infrastructure, technology. It’s a very human element just to be heard,” she said.

Commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick made the selection. 

Rowley earlier announced her resignation as Missoula commissioner to take a post in Gallatin County in July.

This story will be updated. 

