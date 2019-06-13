Missoula County Commissioners selected Greenough resident Juanita Vero to replace outgoing Commissioner Nicole “Cola” Rowley after a brief deliberation Thursday.
After nearly six weeks, and starting with a pool of 11 candidates, the two voting commissioners decided on ranch co-owner and conservationist Vero after agreeing on both the importance of gender diversity and representation of rural communities within Missoula’s county commissioners.
“I know as a rural person, I can’t vote for mayor or a member of city council, so commissioners are all I have,” Vero said after commissioners made their decision.
“So what’s important going forward is how are we going to help rural folks get the services that are important to them: healthcare, infrastructure, technology. It’s a very human element just to be heard,” she said.
Commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Josh Slotnick made the selection.
Rowley earlier announced her resignation as Missoula commissioner to take a post in Gallatin County in July.
This story will be updated.