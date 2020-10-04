Very few apartments for rent in Missoula; renters face obstacles

The number of available apartment units in Missoula has taken a nosedive and average rents are surging as demand outpaces supply. And that means landlords can be more choosy in who they deny, including people with poor credit history or people recently returning from incarceration or who have a criminal history.
Paul Burow, a local realtor, real estate broker and property manager with Professional Property Management, said there’s “close to zero” apartments available in Missoula.
"Unfortunately, with a high waiting list and stuff like that, landlords can pick and choose who they want to rent to," he said. "Poor credit or three dogs, all that kind of stuff might be an issue for some folks. It's going to be tough for them. Everyone is going to pick the person with good credit, good rental history and references. I feel bad for people who might be having some issues."
There's been a severe recent shortage of rental units and a corresponding hike in prices according to a recent report from Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors in Missoula, a company that puts out quarterly reports on various aspects of the real estate industry for investors. They put out a report on Sept. 1, so the data presented here is reflected in that date.
Their survey of over 5,600 market-rate apartments in Missoula found a vacancy rate of 1.2% as of Sept. 1, increasing rents and none of the usual incentives that property management companies offer as move-in bonuses.
"Last year at this same time, the vacancy rate was 3.3%,” said Matt Mellott of Sterling CRE Advisors. “Everyone in the rental market feels a 2% drop in vacancy, whether that means paying more for rent or struggling to find a place when you need to move.”
Mellott said national vacancy rates fluctuate from 4% to 7%, and cities like San Francisco, New York and L.A. have vacancy rates below 4%.
In Missoula, asking rents in the third quarter of 2020 went up 7.5% over the second quarter. The average asking rent in Missoula is now $1,005, he noted. Rents are actually lower here than the national average of $1,463, which may explain why people who can work from home are moving here with their big-city wages.
Burow works with the Missoula Organization of Realtors on apartment vacancy rate reports, and he talks with many in the industry.
“I talk to other property managers in town, and everybody has a pretty long waiting list for apartments,” he said. “When new apartments come on the market, there’s already people waiting. It’s been a weird year with a combination of nobody moving out of apartments because they’re all hunkered down due to COVID. And I think we just had a huge influx of people working form home, so people are leaving big cities to work here.”
Burow and Mellott also pointed to the fact that there’s been a dearth of new multi-family housing constructed in Missoula in relation to a growing population.
"In Missoula, Development Services planners estimate approximately 600 new housing units need to be built yearly in the city to keep up with demand,” Sterling’s report stated. "However, 2020 is not on track to meet local needs. As of June 2020, permits for 232 new homes (for sale & multifamily) had been issued in Missoula County per the U.S. Census."
Burow said building permits are down significantly from where they were two to three years ago.
"Development costs are tough," he said. "Available land is tough. Financing, that kind of stuff is favorable to builders, but it's slow to get any kind of project approved through permitting. It's not a six-month process. It takes years."
Mellott said the city's development services staff is understaffed and overwhelmed, and staff told the Missoula City Council as much earlier this year when they asked for a budget increase.
"When the entire county is included, close to 900 new housing units (all types) are needed per year to keep up with population growth," Mellott explained in the report. "One such project near Grant Creek was denied its rezone request recently by the planning board due to neighborhood opposition.”
A developer in Grant Creek had proposed a rezoning which would allow him to build many more apartments than he already is, but neighbors protested the project saying it would lead to traffic congestion and safety issues.
"It's kind of like, it's always a good idea, but just not in my neighborhood," Burow explained of why high-density projects in Missoula are so few and far between. "I could see both sides of it. They need to figure out a way to add more units."
Burow said the city's recent push to ease restrictions on accessory dwelling units, or backyard cottages, might help a little, but he said "an alley house here or there isn't going to put a dent" in the shortage.
Both the ROAM Student Housing and the Sawyer Student Living, both large new off-campus college student housing complexes, are reporting 97% vacancy rates. The University of Montana's dorms are operating at lower capacity, due to virus safety precautions.
Burow said that if the University of Montana hadn't experienced such a huge decline in students over the past decade, there might be 5,000 more renters in Missoula to make the problem even more acute.
"If UM ever gets enrollment turned around and get to max enrollment, that could be real scary," he said. "Right now there's a huge hole of people that aren't here."
He also observed that one strange side effect is that property managers aren't even listing new apartment openings because they have such a long backlog of applications in. They're simply calling people who've already applied and filling the units that way, so the apartment never comes on the market. Also, because prices for home sales have been skyrocketing in Missoula, Burow said a lot of homes that might ordinarily be listed for rent are simply being sold.
The problem of a housing shortage has been a slow-moving train wreck that Missoula has been unable to avoid the past few years, he added.
"Nobody could predict a massive influx of people working from home, but there's nothing in the pipeline to accommodate the demand," he said. "It shouldn't be this difficult to add units, but it seems to be. Everybody knew this was coming."
Mellott said he's focused on the big picture and said the city's staff need more help.
“It’s a complex problem, made up by a lot of factors," he said. "Pointing the finger at incoming residents or scoffing at higher density housing isn’t a solution. We need to support more efficiency in Development Services so developers can start making up some of the ground lost in regards to housing. Population growth is coming, it’s here already. How we handle this moment is key for Missoula’s future.”
This story appears in this quarter's issue of Missoula Business. Find the publication inserted in the Sunday, Oct. 4, Missoulian and the stories online.
