Very few apartments for rent in Missoula; renters face obstacles

Their survey of over 5,600 market-rate apartments in Missoula found a vacancy rate of 1.2% as of Sept. 1, increasing rents and none of the usual incentives that property management companies offer as move-in bonuses.

"Last year at this same time, the vacancy rate was 3.3%,” said Matt Mellott of Sterling CRE Advisors. “Everyone in the rental market feels a 2% drop in vacancy, whether that means paying more for rent or struggling to find a place when you need to move.”

Mellott said national vacancy rates fluctuate from 4% to 7%, and cities like San Francisco, New York and L.A. have vacancy rates below 4%.

In Missoula, asking rents in the third quarter of 2020 went up 7.5% over the second quarter. The average asking rent in Missoula is now $1,005, he noted. Rents are actually lower here than the national average of $1,463, which may explain why people who can work from home are moving here with their big-city wages.

Burow works with the Missoula Organization of Realtors on apartment vacancy rate reports, and he talks with many in the industry.