A bill that aimed to improve lawmakers’ grasp of state-tribal relations failed to pass out of committee.

Last Tuesday, Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, introduced Senate Bill 233 to the Senate Legislative Administration Committee. The bill would require the Legislative Services Division to make information and training on Indian law, federal Indian policy, legal rights of tribal members and the social, economic and cultural concerns to tribes “readily available to all legislators.” It also included provisions to ensure that lawmakers were aware of the training and invited to participate.

Morigeau argued that with more education on tribal issues, lawmakers would be better equipped to make important policy decisions. He said while there was a training offered to lawmakers on Native issues this session, it lasted just 10 minutes.

By Friday, Morigeau was surprised to hear his bill had failed. Four people voted against the bill, and one person voted for it — though information on who voted which way was not immediately available.

“I thought this was pretty simple,” Morigeau said. “I see a gap, and I feel like we can do better. I didn’t ask for a whole lot. We have the staff people to do this. It doesn’t have a big cost. It just seemed like a very small ask.”

Morigeau said he’s dealt with stereotypes and misunderstandings “my whole life — not just in this building.”

“My whole life, there’s been a lack of education and understanding on Montana tribes and Montana Indian people,” he said. “This was really my attempt to find a way to do a little better. … We can all benefit from education in this building.”

Morigeau’s bill added new text to the Montana Code Annotated, and during the bill’s hearing, some committee members questioned why the new sections were added to a part defining legislative council responsibilities.

Morigeau explained that bill drafters recommended that placement and argued it made sense because other items in the list of responsibilities were seen as priorities, as he said his bill should be interpreted.

Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, on Monday said while he agrees with the "intent of improving legislators' knowledge of tribal issues and tribal law," he believes the Legislative Council, which oversees the legislative branch, "is the appropriate venue" for lawmakers to discuss improving training for legislators.

"This is a topic that I strongly encourage Legislative Council to take up and consider during the interim for future legislatures and legislator training," he wrote in an email to Lee Montana newspapers.

Morigeau said with the bill’s failure, formal education on tribes in the Legislature remains in flux.

“Unfortunately, we can hope people will provide the trainings and hope they do better, but this bill would’ve guaranteed that those opportunities exist,” he said. “I was just hoping this would be more of a feel-good thing. It’s a bummer.”