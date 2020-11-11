Veterans Day ceremony honors those who serve

Thick snowflakes fell upon the Doughboy statue outside the Missoula County Courthouse on Wednesday, creating a pillow for a small wreath placed at the base of the war memorial as part of a Veterans Day ceremony to honor all of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“Veterans Day is very important to all of us who have served,” said Rod George, a Vietnam combat veteran from 1965-67. “It's when we remember all of our buddies from the past, whether they were injured or killed, or if they were lucky enough to come home. It forms a bond that only people who have served in combat know.”

At the ceremony, the American Legion Post 27 Color Guard presented the colors, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Honor Guard fired the three volley salute, which was followed by the playing of Taps.

This year, veterans also recognized John Angwin, a local American Legion leader who passed away on Oct. 23 and organized the ceremony in previous years.

Susan Campbell Reneau, a United Veterans council member, said the ceremony Wednesday was especially poignant to her as it followed Angwin’s funeral a day earlier.