Veterans Day ceremony honors those who serve

Thick snowflakes fell upon the Doughboy statue outside the Missoula County Courthouse on Wednesday, creating a pillow for a small wreath placed at the base of the war memorial as part of a Veterans Day ceremony to honor all of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
“Veterans Day is very important to all of us who have served,” said Rod George, a Vietnam combat veteran from 1965-67. “It's when we remember all of our buddies from the past, whether they were injured or killed, or if they were lucky enough to come home. It forms a bond that only people who have served in combat know.”
At the ceremony, the American Legion Post 27 Color Guard presented the colors, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Honor Guard fired the three volley salute, which was followed by the playing of Taps.
This year, veterans also recognized John Angwin, a local American Legion leader who passed away on Oct. 23 and organized the ceremony in previous years.
Susan Campbell Reneau, a United Veterans council member, said the ceremony Wednesday was especially poignant to her as it followed Angwin’s funeral a day earlier.
Angwin grew up in Missoula and served 20 years in the U.S. Army. He returned to Missoula after retiring in 1991 as a Major, and dedicated his life to veteran causes nationally and locally. He was a member of the Western Montana Military Officers Association for over 30 years, where he served as president and treasurer for several years. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion, with over 20 years of membership and participation in the Legion’s Post 27 in Missoula.
He was involved in other local organizations, as well, and provided emergency food, lodging, gasoline and comfort to countless veterans in the Missoula area.
“He did a 24-hour-a-day veteran relief service,” Campbell Reneau said. “People could call him at night and he would go out and meet them if they had run out of gas.”
While Campbell Reneau talked about Angwin’s impact on the veteran community after the ceremony, Joshua Hendricks approached her and asked “Where’s John?”
Campbell Reneau shared the news of Angwin’s passing, to which Hendricks said: “I loved John. That’s a shock to my soul.”
Hendricks said his grandfather was best friends with Angwin’s father, and that he got to know Angwin in passing over the years.
The Veterans Day ceremony started and ended with prayer. Though the message was directed to all veterans, it was especially relevant to those who knew Angwin.
“Our gratitude and debt to these heroes can never be repaid, but our efforts to do so must never cease,” said Rev. Paul Armstrong. “It is our earnest desire to memorialize them in death.”
