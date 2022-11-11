 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans Day events around western Montana

Members of the American Legion Post 47

Members of the American Legion Post 47 march down Main St. in Corvallis during the annual Veterans Day parade on November 11, 2019. 

 Photo by Trevor Reid

Western Montana area events planned for Veterans Day.

Missoula

Veterans for Peace, Blaine St. Observe Armistice Day. There will be a poetry reading, short talks by members of the Peace Community and the ringing of the bell at 11-11-11 to commemorate the end of the first World War. 10:45 a.m.

Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 2420 South Ave. W. Join for a nacho night, silent auction, giveaways, veterans specials and more. Free admission. 5-9 p.m. Hosted by Buckets of Love. 

Hamilton

Ravalli County Museum, 205 Bedford St. Veterans Day celebration with the laying of wreaths, a gun salute and program speakers. This event is co-sponsored by the American Legion Post 47. 2 p.m. 

People are also reading…

Frenchtown

Frenchtown Schools, 16495 Main St. A Veteran's Day presentation with pie and coffee for veterans to follow. Second grade students will be walking with 100 flags from the King Ranch Golf Course to the school starting at 9:30 a.m. Presentation at 10:15 a.m. Pie and coffee at 11 a.m.

Stevensville

Stevensville Schools, 300 Park Ave. Celebration assembly to honor all who have served. All active service men and women, as well as the public, are invited to attend. Keynote speaker: Dan Kimzey. Elementary and high school choirs will be singing alongside the SHS band. 1 p.m. 

Polson

Mission Valley Elks, 512 Main St. Veterans Day Surf N Turf dinner that includes salad, steak and shrimp, baked potato, green beans and dessert. All are welcome. $25. All proceeds go to Elks Veterans. 

Bigfork

Bigfork High School, 600 Commerce St. Students will present facts on the historical significance of Veterans Day, view an original video production, read a poignant letter, honor Gold Star Mothers and recite a poem. The program is livestreamed and viewers can access this through the school Facebook page. All veterans and the public are welcome to attend. 10 a.m.-noon

Kalispell

Depot Park Veterans Day Ceremony. 11 a.m. Playing of patriotic music, flag raising, Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer. The VFW Post 2252 will host a luncheon and refreshment sat noon at 330 First Ave. W. 

The Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane. honor veterans by offering them free admission to the museum. Just identify yourself as a military veteran. Spouses will also be given free admission. 

During a ceremony at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Camp Hill Thursday, State Treasurer Stacy Garrity returned 10 military medals and ribbons to Cathedral Dean Father Michael Varvarelis. The military honors were earned by the late Timothy Marahoris, a U.S. Army veteran who served his country in the Korean War. After thorough research by the treasury, it was determined that Marahoris had no close living relatives to claim the military medals. Marahoris was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral congregation.
