Veterans Day events

Missoula

A short ceremony to commemorate the end of World War I and II, 11 a.m. at the Doughboy Statue at the Missoula Courthouse. The American Legion Post 27 Color Guard will present the colors and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Honor Guard will fire the three volley salute followed by the playing of Taps. A prayer will be said by a representative of the American Legion in front of the Doughboy Statue. Invited to stand with the American Legion and VFW is the ROTC at the University of Montana, the Knights of Columbus Patriotic Order, Boy Scouts of America and Missoula Civil Air Patrol. A special remembrance will be spoken for American Legion leader John Angwin who died Oct. 25. Due to the extreme cold, everyone is encouraged to dress warmly. The entire service will last less than 15 minutes and masks should be warn if distances are not kept.