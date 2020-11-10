Veterans Day events

Western Montana area events planned for Veterans Day
Missoula
Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History is open Veterans Day from noon to 5 p.m., Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Call 239-7738.
A short ceremony to commemorate the end of World War I and II, 11 a.m. at the Doughboy Statue at the Missoula Courthouse. The American Legion Post 27 Color Guard will present the colors and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Honor Guard will fire the three volley salute followed by the playing of Taps. A prayer will be said by a representative of the American Legion in front of the Doughboy Statue. Invited to stand with the American Legion and VFW is the ROTC at the University of Montana, the Knights of Columbus Patriotic Order, Boy Scouts of America and Missoula Civil Air Patrol. A special remembrance will be spoken for American Legion leader John Angwin who died Oct. 25. Due to the extreme cold, everyone is encouraged to dress warmly. The entire service will last less than 15 minutes and masks should be warn if distances are not kept.
Join Volunteers of America at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day for its annual Veterans Day Celebration. This year's Veterans Day Celebration is going virtual, but that means we are able to invite everyone. The first half will last about 40 minutes and include messages from Governor Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota, and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. Following the main session will be a presentation by Gordy Ewell a combat veteran and motivational speaker.
The celebration will be held via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/98947342526, or iPhone one-tap: US: +13462487799,,98947342526# or +16699009128,,98947342526#; or telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592. Webinar ID: 989 4734 2526.
Hamilton
The Ravalli County Museum is hosting an outdoor Veterans Day Remembrance with the U.S. flag, flags representing those missing in action, all service branches and all 50 states at 2 p.m.
The American Legion Ravalli Post 47 encourages everyone to join in a nation-wide Ringing of the Bells for Peace on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. to commemorate the signing of the WWI armistice. The American Legion Post 47 will ring the bell in front of the Ravalli County Museum at 11 a.m.
Corvallis
American Legion and Auxiliary Post 91 will have the brief Corvallis Veterans Day Parade down Main Street and back at 11 a.m. Veterans line up around 10:30 a.m., then at 11 a.m., the parade begins with "The Star-Spangled Banner" and a rifle volley.
Kalispell
The United Veterans of the Flathead Valley will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Depot Park in Kalispell. The public is encouraged to attend. The schedule is as follows:
10:45-11 a.m. — Patriotic music by Chuck Olson
11-11:05 a.m. — Flag raising — To the Colors by United Veterans
11:05-11:10 a.m. — Welcome and Pledge of Allegiance with Tim Carter
11:10-11:12 a.m. — Opening prayer by Candy Stephens
11:12-11:15 a.m. — Remarks and introduction by guest Speaker Tim Carter
11:15-11:30 a.m. — Veteran’s Day address by Maj. Erik Oberg
11:30-11:34 a.m. — National Anthem by Candy Stephens
11:34-11:40 a.m. — Honor Guard ceremony and “Taps” by United Veterans
11:40-11:43 a.m. — Closing Prayer by Candy Stephens
11:43-11:47 a.m. — “God Bless the USA” by Chuck Olson
11:47-11:50 a.m. — Thank you and close by Tim Carter
Noon — Lunch and refreshments at the Kalispell VFW Post 2252, 330 First Ave. W.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.