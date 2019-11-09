Missoula-area events planned for Veterans Day
Sunday
"The Battle of the Bulge: A Montana Perspective," 2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History, Building T-316, Fort Missoula. Plus participation by John Driscoll and Randall LeCocq, authors of the book by the same title. Call 549-5346.
Monday
Veterans for Peace Western Montana Chapter commemorate Armistice Day, 10:45 a.m., Vietnam War Memorial, Rose Park.
Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 27, 11 a.m., World War I Doughboy Statue, Missoula Courthouse lawn. Breakfast served 7-10 a.m., at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Hall, 245 W. Main St. and American Legion Post 27 Hall, 845 Ronan St.
You have free articles remaining.
Veterans Day Honoring and fundraiser, 4 p.m., Imagine Nation Brewing, 1151 W. Broadway. The evening features raffles, free food, live music and a Native American Honoring Ceremony at 6 p.m.
Free meal for veterans and active service members, 5-9 p.m., Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que, 2915 N. Reserve St. Scouts from Cub Scout Pack 4104 on hand to greet veterans.
Free car wash for veterans and military personnel, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Metro Express Car Wash, 3550 Brooks St. Sponsored by Grace for Vets. Call 406-317-1360 or visit MetroExpressCarWash.com/Missoula or graceforvets.org.
KettleHouse is hosting a release party at the Northside taproom, 313 N. First St. W., 5-8 p.m., for its General Quarters Double IPA. This beer was brewed in partnership with Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation (WQW), a nonprofit that offers post-9/11 combat veterans the opportunity to enjoy a therapeutic weeklong fly fishing retreat in the peaceful Montana landscape. A portion of proceeds from all sales of General Quarters supports WQW. It was brewed by U.S. military veterans, also employed by KettleHouse Brewing Co.
Wednesday
Veterans Day celebration assembly, 10:25 a.m., Stevensville High School gym. Speaker Chyrie Wohlman and a student entering the military plus music by elementary and high school students and the Stevensville High School Band.