Under an overcast sky, two men in uniform placed red, white and blue wreaths into the Clark Fork River. The wreaths, accompanied with a three-gun volley, flowed from Caras Park, where Missoula residents gathered to pay tribute to those who served and died at sea for the United States.
The ceremony included members of local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion chapters, and was one of 12 organized by the United Veterans Council and the United States of Hope for Missoula’s 93rd annual celebration of Memorial Day.
“Today is for anybody who wore the uniform, and it doesn’t matter what branch. We want our veterans, living and gone, to know today that we’re going to be here for them. We love them today, and we love their families,” said Sam Redfern, veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan and founding member of the nonprofit United States of Hope.
For this year, the Missoula-based United States of Hope and the county’s United Veterans Council coordinated to lay 51 wreaths throughout the city, starting at dawn in the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Redfern said the wreaths honor both those who fell in battle, and those who brought the battle home with them.
In Montana, veterans account for nearly 10% of the population, 80% of whom served during a time of war. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans also account for one in five suicides in the state. The United States of Hope has offered counseling services and support programs for veterans both internationally and for Montana’s nearly 130,000 veterans and active duty members since 2008.
Veterans arrived to Caras Park with their husbands, wives and children to offer their own support. They came wearing hats and garrison caps reading “Korea,” “Vietnam,” “Iraq” and “Afghanistan.”
Rob Ellis of the VFW Post 209, who served 25 years in the U.S Marine Corps, began the ceremony with a prayer for those lost and a moment of silence.
“Memorial Day is not about the veterans living. It’s about the fallen comrades who didn’t come home. It’s nice to thank the vets, but today is about the fallen comrades, fallen brothers and sisters,” Ellis said.
The tributes continued from Caras Park to the Missoula County Courthouse, where four wreaths were laid at the base of the Doughboy statue. According to research conducted by the Department of Defense, nearly 1,000 members of the United States who called Montana home died serving in WWI.
In honor of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Normandy, Redfern invited Esther Bushiri to read Psalm 23 at both ceremonies. Bushiri, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, read the biblical verses that begin with “The Lord is my Shepherd” in French, the official language of Congo. During World War II, 1,101 soldier, sailors, airmen and Marines from Montana died in combat.
The ceremonies continued from the Doughboy around the city, with a final wreath placed at the Fallen Soldier Memorial. The bronze statues, located on the University of Montana’s campus, immortalize the 40 Montanans who have died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Jerry Lanoue, who has spent the past three days posting and retiring flags at the graves of veterans in Missoula, served in Vietnam after getting drafted in 1966. As a member of the American Legion Post 68, he stayed on the caravan of tributes throughout the day.
For Memorial Day, he keeps in mind the sacrifice of many of those who served, the sacrifice that keeps him and every other American free to live how they choose.
“It’s a heck of a price to pay,” Lanoue said.