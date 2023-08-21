Barring any unforeseen setbacks, 20 new apartment homes for unhoused military veterans in Missoula should be ready by the end of 2024.

Last week, the Missoula County commissioners voted unanimously to allow a $540,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Montana Department of Commerce to be used for the Poverello Center’s Housing Montana Heroes Veterans Housing Program.

The Pov has acquired the former 17-room Clark Fork Inn at 1010 West Broadway and is in the process of transforming the property in order to relocate its veterans housing program to the site.

Heidi West, a Missoula City Council member who works as a grants administrator for the county, told the commissioners earlier this week that the project should go out to bid for contractors this fall.

“Construction should begin next year and be finalized by the end of 2024,” she said.

The chosen contractors will deconstruct one of the buildings on site and rehab four existing hotel rooms. Then 16 new units will be constructed for a total of 20 units of housing for veterans.

The nonprofit Poverello Center bought the building for $1.57 million in 2022 using a $1 million capital grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and other funding. The City of Missoula and Missoula County also each committed $834,000 from their allocations of the federal American Rescue Plan Act to fund the cost of the project, which included finding homes for people who had been living in the motel.

“This really was made possible by the national (Department of Veterans Affairs’) effort to shift houseless veterans services from congregate (group) shelters to wanting them to have apartment-style or at least single-occupancy housing,” said Poverello Executive Director Jill Bonny at the time. “When we heard that this was a possibility, we decided to apply and we were excited when we received it.”

The Poverello Center currently houses the Housing Montana Heroes Program on the second floor of its facility on West Broadway, but the situation there often means no privacy or private rooms for the veterans.

Montana has one of the highest percentages of veterans per capita, hovering around 10% for much of the last few decades. According to the American Community Survey and a point-in-time survey from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, about 7.8% of the nearly 85,000 veterans in Montana live in poverty and 27% of them have a service connected to a disability rating. In 2022, the federal government estimated that approximately 172 Montana veterans were homeless.

A bonus to the project is that it will create extra room in the Pov, which has had to reduce capacity during the pandemic for safety reasons and is often full.

“This will free up space in the current location at our main shelter, so we’re hoping we can serve more clients that way,” Bonny told the Missoulian last year. “That’s another advantage.”