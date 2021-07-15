Veterans, volunteers salvage fish in Ninemile Creek

Tom Collins is a veteran who flew from Maine to Montana to be part of the event. This is his fourth time visiting the state, but his first taking part in a project like this.

“The scale of this project is amazing,” Collins said. “Warriors for Quiet Waters is making a real impact on people’s lives.”

He’s caught so many trout over the past few days fly-fishing he wasn’t able to recall the number. As a guess, he estimated upwards of 30, which he promptly released.

When they’re not on the river, participants stay a few miles up the road at a campsite. LeNeve said the site was provided by Betty Thisted, an advocate for restoration and conservation who owns a homestead property in the Ninemile Creek area.

“We’re so grateful to her for giving us an opportunity to use her space,” LeNeve said.

Restoration efforts on the creek started in June and are scheduled to finish sometime around Thanksgiving, Parson said. The entirety of the restoration project stretches about seven miles, with three of those miles being completed so far. The swath of creek being worked on Thursday will tackle another mile’s progress.

“The restoration and conversation work we’re doing here today will preserve this area for generations to come,” LeNeve said.

