The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a car accident Monday evening near Bigfork.
Brandon Heath Nelson, 38, of Kalispell was the sole fatality in the crash, which took place shortly before 7 p.m. on Montana 82, MTN News reported.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s Kalispell dispatch center, Nelson was driving east in a Mazda pickup truck, when it crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic and was struck head-on by a Freightliner truck.
Nelson was dead when first responders arrived. The truck driver was transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center, but was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.