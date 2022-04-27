 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Victim in Snowslip Inn shooting ID'd

  • 0

Flathead officials identified the victim in a shooting at Snowslip Inn near Essex last week.

Jeremy McKenzie, 36, was shot and killed on April 16 in a brief altercation with another man in the parking lot of the Snowslip, Flathead Sheriff Brian Heino said in a press release. 

“Detectives have interviewed several subjects involved, including the shooter, who was identified, interviewed and released,” Heino said. He didn’t detail why the suspect is not in custody.

The sheriff’s office is continuing with follow-up interviews, and the case remains an open homicide investigation. It will be referred to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office for review when it’s completed, Heino added. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information to email tips@flathead.mt.gov or call 406-758-5600.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian ‘bomb shelter’ violinist raises money to help musician refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News