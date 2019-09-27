The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old Missoula woman who died in a single-vehicle car wreck on Wednesday evening.
Rowan Hopkins-Doherty died when her Ford Bronco went off Interstate 90, struck a tree and caught fire. She was a 2019 graduate of Big Sky High School.
Hopkins-Doherty was the driver and there were no passengers in the vehicle.
Speed was the only factor listed by the Montana Highway Patrol in the crash incident report, which is still under investigation. The crash was the 145th highway fatality in Montana in 2019.