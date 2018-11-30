A 26-year-old Missoula man died Thursday evening after he reportedly lost control of his vehicle, which collided with two parked vehicles, Missoula police said.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified the driver as Kyle D. Winchester.
Winchester was pronounced dead at the scene, where the moving car had rolled over the two parked and unoccupied vehicles on Schramm Street.
A 24-year-old man who was a passenger in the moving vehicle was transported to the hospital from the scene. Missoula Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said his injuries were reported as non-life-threatening at the time he was transported.
The crash took place around 7:15 p.m. on Schramm Street, west of Reserve Street near the Montana Club, Welsh said. After crashing into the two parked vehicles, the car came to a rest on the driver's side.
Neither occupant of the moving vehicle appeared to be wearing a seat belt, Welsh said. It's too soon to say whether alcohol is a suspected factor, as the investigation is ongoing, he added.