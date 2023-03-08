The victim of a fatal single-car wreck near Ronan on Tuesday has been identified as Jonah Jones, 21, of Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said the incident occurred sometime before dawn Tuesday near the intersection of Highway 93 and Spring Creek Road north of Ronan. Witnesses reported the wreck at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Jones was alone in the vehicle and apparently died at the scene. His body has been taken to the Montana State Medical Examiner for autopsy.