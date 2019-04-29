Missoula police are investigating a fatal shooting incident Friday night near Wyoming Street that left a Missoula U.S. Marine dead.
Eric J. Hansen, 22, died after he was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, MPD Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said Monday.
Hansen leaves behind a 15-month-old daughter, according to a GoFundMe page set up over the weekend by Hansen's parents. The page, which identified Hansen as a Marine, had raised nearly $1,900 of its $12,500 goal by late Monday. Hansen's family did not respond to messages Monday seeking information about their son.
Welsh said all relevant parties have been identified as police continue to conduct interviews, process evidence and work with the coroner to determine what happened. At this time, authorities are not looking for anyone and Welsh does not believe there is a threat to public safety.
Around 11:58 p.m. Friday, someone called 9-1-1 to report a man with gunshot wounds. At nearly the same moment, an officer stopped a car being driven erratically near Wyoming and Russell streets.
The driver of the car was a man who was transporting the gunshot victim to the hospital. An ambulance arrived at the traffic stop and took Hansen to the hospital. He was from Missoula, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook statement.
Detectives were dispatched to the site of the traffic stop, as well as the site where the gun was discharged: a parking lot on the 1600 block of Wyoming Street.
No one is currently in custody on charges related to the shooting. Welsh said police are considering the possibility that the shooting was accidental.
“We are examining all the possibilities,” he said Monday.