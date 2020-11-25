 Skip to main content
Victim of fatal traffic accident identified
Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has identified the pedestrian killed in a traffic accident on Monday as Sandra L. Baylor, 53, of Missoula.

Baylor died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at the intersection of Reserve Street and Mullan Road. She was struck by a single vehicle, which remained at the scene according to Missoula Police reports. Life-saving attempts at the scene were unsuccessful.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or a pedestrian in the roadway on Monday, please contact MPD Detectives Mick McCarthy (552-6643), or Nathan Mattix (552-6296).

