A faulty propane water heater is believed to have caused a house fire Monday morning that claimed the life of a 71-year-old St. Regis man.
The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Ronald Dean Sammons.
Sammons was in bed in his mobile home on Mill Creek Road across the Clark Fork River from St. Regis when the fire broke out, according to Jerry Dockter, St. Regis Volunteer Fire Department chief.
A neighbor who was Sammons’ caretaker saw smoke coming from the trailer shortly before 8 a.m. and attempted to rescue Sammons. Dockter said the man was unable to enter the trailer due to the fire and smoke. Dockter said Sammons was apparently overcome by smoke and unable to escape from the back bedroom.
“When we got there the fire was already exiting out the bedroom window,” said the fire chief. “By that time it was a recovery.”
The mobile home was gutted and deemed a total loss.
Dockter said he and the state fire marshal determined the fire “more than likely” started at the water heater.
“There was no wood stove or anything like that,” Dockter said. “The house was clean. (Sammons) was sort of a minimalist and didn’t have a whole bunch of clutter in the house.”
Sammons was the lone occupant in the house. No other buildings in the High Country Mobile Home Park were damaged. Dockter urged others with propane, gas or electric appliances to have them checked out as winter sets in.