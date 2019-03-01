A 29-year-old Pablo man has been charged with deliberate homicide in a fatal shooting there Thursday night, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff and Coroner Don Bell identified the suspect as Daniel Chance Blixt. He's accused of shooting Matthew Adam Posey Darnell, 30, of Polson.
Bell said a call came into the 911 center at 9:39 p.m. Thursday regarding a shooting on Division Street in Pablo. Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police and Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded, along with Montana Highway Patrol.
They found a man who'd been shot several times.
"(Darnell) was transported to St. Luke's Hospital by ambulance where he died from his wounds," Bell said in a statement.
Blixt is being held in the Lake County jail.
This story will be updated.