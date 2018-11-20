More than 20 names echoed off the buildings surrounding the University of Montana Oval Tuesday night, read aloud over a loudspeaker in front of Main Hall, where Missoulians gathered for Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Each of those names was held by someone killed in anti-transgender violence. The message Tuesday night: Protect each other, stick together and create change.
"Montana is not an overly welcoming place for trans people, even here in Missoula," said Jaz Dierenfield, student coordinator for the the UC Branch Center.
"But we've seen an increase in trans representation, activism and advocacy," Dierenfield said. "Our community has gained momentum to create change and I genuinely believe it is coming."
With a circle of candles below a red, white and blue-lit Main Hall, people shared poetry, prose and hope for a safer culture. The list read Tuesday night carried about 20 names of U.S. residents, but the Transgender Day of Remembrance website lists 345 transgender people murdered worldwide in the last year.
"I came to spend time honoring family, trans folks who have passed," said Mija, one of those in attendance Tuesday night. "But it's also a day of recognition for those who are still alive, to be in unity."
Mija, who did not want their last named used, said they hope events like Tuesday's vigil can help bring some visibility to the trans and non-binary community. Being trans is not a new phenomenon, they said, even if only recently celebrities have brought trans people into the broader spotlight.
As a two-spirit person, meaning both indigenous and LGBTQ, Mija said trans people have been a part of culture and creation stories as long as history has been recorded.
"We can't be erased," they said.
The event brought more than 20 people together on campus, many who didn't know each other but wanted to connect.
"Just coming out is something. I haven't been out that long," said Brenna Hansen.
Hansen said she's still heard of transphobia around town, but in large part, Missoula has offered a warm reception to her since coming out.
"In my experience, I've met a lot of nice people here, it's been very accepting," she said.
That was the other component of Tuesday's event, said Hailey Michelson, who heads up the UC Branch Center.
"I love that so many community members come out for this and support one another," she said.
Bits of poetry read below Main Hall included personal stories of growing up with gender as a root issue in young lives. Another poem, from Lemony Snicket, shared the pain of losing a loved one.
Transgender Day of Remembrance began in 1999 following the killing in Massachusetts, of Rita Hester. Her murder is yet to be solved.
"Remembering people is nice," said S.J., who also didn't give a last name. "It's very respectful."
LAMBDA, the University of Montana's LGBTQIA student group, meets every Thursday at 5 p.m. at the University Center, room 207.