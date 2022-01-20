 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victims in Big Arm shooting ID'd

The identities of two people who lost their lives in an apparent homicide-suicide shooting in Big Arm on Wednesday have been released.

Florence Brown, 79, and her son, Kirk Brown, 48, both died as a result of the incident, a news release from the Lake County Sheriff on Thursday said. A dog also was shot and lost its life.

"Further investigation is taking place, but at this time it is evident that Kirk Brown shot and killed both his mother and her dog, and then himself," the press release said. 

The two shared the same house where the incident took place. Deputies were called in the early hours of Wednesday morning, around 4:24 a.m., to respond to the scene. 

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the Montana State Medical Examiner in Missoula for autopsies. 

