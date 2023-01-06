Victor recycling business expanding near Missoula airport

The Missoula County commissioners, impressed by a Victor recycling facility’s cleanliness, gave the go-ahead for the company to build a new motor vehicle wrecking business near the Missoula airport.

“We are sensitive to concerns of how does this impact, adversely or not, adjoining properties,” said Commissioner Dave Strohmaier.

Neighbors at two meetings on the proposal expressed concerns about the facility, pointing to its potential visual impacts and the effect it could have on property values.

While Commissioner Josh Slotnick said he was initially skeptical of the business proposal, a Jan. 3 visit to the company’s Victor operation left him feeling supportive of the new business location. Slotnick and his colleagues on the Board of Commissioners were enthusiastic about the level of cleanliness they saw at Modern Recycling in Victor. They applauded innovations including a high-tech drainage system, and all three commissioners ultimately voted to approve the Whippoorwill Drive facility.

“We need these sorts of businesses, not just for economic activity, but because we have a lot of metal that needs to go somewhere after it’s no longer usable,” Slotnick pointed out. “This is an essential type of business."

Karen Hughes with Planning, Development and Sustainability at the county also explained both the county’s new zoning, approved last summer, and its previous code, in place since the 1970s, would allow the business. However, the newer zoning would require an extra review.

Hughes said the old zoning would apply in this case, so the facility would be allowed as a permitted use.