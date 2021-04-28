VIDEO: US Sen. Daines meets with Hellgate High School students

Sen. Steve Daines met Tuesday with Hellgate High School students participating in the 2021 Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Capitol Hill Challenge. As a member of the Senate Banking Committee, Daines talked about the importance of fiscal responsibility and how it's critical for young Montanans to learn more about saving and investing to plan for their futures.
