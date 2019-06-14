Victor Machart put his camera and diary to good use while stationed at Long Binh Base in Vietnam in 1969.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., the long-time volunteer at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will share his war experiences through both media in Part 2 of the museum’s Vietnam War Summer Lecture Series, "Memories From Behind the Lines, Long Binh 1969."
Part I in May was “Our War” and featured combat veterans Jim Hamilton, Milo McLeod and Bob Whaley.
The museum’s first full-scale Vietnam War exhibit, Leon Howard’s “No Enemy Movement Observed: The War Through the Eyes of a Frenchtown Marine” opened in February in the Heath Gallery for an 18-month run.
Machart will relive his Vietnam experiences with candid photos of barracks and office life, fellow soldiers, Vietnamese civilians and base scenes, ambushed convoys and jungle sweeps, the resort town of Vung Tau’s, and even a Bob Hope USO show.
To prepare, he referred to the extensive diaries he kept to confirm the names of the faces and places he crossed paths with 50 years ago.
Machart was raised in North Dakota and Minnesota and taught high-school history before his stint in the U.S. Army. He had a 36-year career in speech therapy, the last 12 in bush Alaska, and has been a volunteer at the historical museum since retiring to Missoula 10 years ago.