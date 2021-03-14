View from the Ivory Tower: Pandemic Friday rocked Harvard

As a little squad of musicians marched across Harvard Yard, the police officer next to me started to cry.
“These kids, man …” he said as the six saxophone players and a drum major climbed the empty steps of Widener Library and started to play “Another One Bites the Dust.”
Down below, lines of rental cars crept along the Yard’s sidewalks, ferrying away bewildered freshmen and their garbage-bagged belongings. All across the campus, sections of the Harvard Marching Band serenaded the load-out.
The order to close Harvard College, and virtually every other residential campus in Boston, was just hours old. What was supposed to have been a Friday of filing midterm exams and packing swimsuits for a week of relaxation had transmogrified into an evacuation. No one knew when or if they might return.
The library was named in memory of Harry Widener, a Harvard student who died when the Titanic sank. Now as the bands played on, the officer and I looked over a world foundered by impact with a novel coronavirus. He and I both had friends gravely ill with COVID-19. He knew someone who’d died of it.
Friday the 13th of March 2020 was the start of Harvard’s spring break. In Boston, a city with eight major universities and dozens of smaller colleges, the academic calendar sets the local clocks. But instead of a mid-semester holiday, school appeared to be out for the summer, with the whole future of education in doubt.
On Feb. 26, Boston had also hosted one of the United States’ first super-spreader events: an international biotech firm’s annual conference in the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel where attendees suddenly fell victim to COVID-19 — many after returning home from the two-day gathering. That Biogen conference has since been linked to approximately 300,000 cases of the pandemic disease.
After that, the tempo of restrictions and responses steadily increased, from weekly to daily to hourly. Indoor gatherings were capped at 50, then 25. Nursing homes shuttered as their residents started dying. Hospitals ceased elective medical procedures as ambulance companies overwhelmed them with deliveries of COVID patients.
I was in Boston on a nine-month Neiman Foundation fellowship in science journalism at Harvard. The university’s medical and public health schools, along with its extensive international network, had been closely watching the pandemic grow from a problem in China to a worldwide catastrophe. Visiting scholars scrambled for tickets home before the airspace closed. Face masks and cardboard boxes had already disappeared. So had all the pork and chicken in the local Costco.
Inside the campus bubble, a different kind of crisis developed. The word “college” stems from colleague — someone you choose to be with. The collegial nature of college life — with lecture halls, public performances, shared dorm bathrooms, cafeterias, all-nighter study sessions and sports events involving people from all over the planet — meant administrators couldn’t simply tell everyone to study at home.
A bit of dark student humor made the rounds: “Let us have a moment of silence for all the professors who still haven’t mastered email and now must teach on Zoom.”
The concept of “distance learning” had been floating around for almost two decades with all the passive-aggressive interest usually showered on tax preparation at this time of year. But instead of taxes, now the inevitable option appeared to be death. Four days before Harvard’s administrators ordered the campus closure, there were 13 COVID-19 cases among the academic community. Three days before there were 28 more. Two days before there were 42. The day Harvard President Larry Bacow ordered the campus closed, the Harvard community reported 91 new infections.
Several were close personal friends of mine, including one who had a severe loss of breath in the middle of the night and went to the hospital, only to be told there was no room for her. Bacow himself got infected, quite probably at the same public event where my colleague “caught the ‘rona.’”
College administrators at Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology told me they felt intense pressure to “provide air cover” to other campuses throughout the country that were asking for best-practice pandemic advice. Everyone second-guessed everyone else’s shutdown strategy. Send students home for spring break and tell them not to come back? Would that be a super-spreader event on a global scale? Is the accounting staff prepared to work from home? Who’s going to feed the lab mice and clean out the science projects growing in dorm room refrigerators? Where will the international students go if their home borders have closed and their visas expire? What about students who don’t have safe homes to return to, or don’t have homes with internet access to stay connected?
Terms like “exponential growth” and “asymmetrical risk” slipped into routine conversation. The concern was that inaction might mean people die. So might wrong action. As one administrator put it, “insecure people make lousy leaders.”
The term “open container” fell into legal oblivion. I’ve never seen so much casual consumption of alcohol in public places as that Friday the 13th, when it seemed every student with a bottle toasted each other goodbye.
The William James building sits on the edge of Harvard’s original campus, next door to the modified residential home that contains the Nieman Foundation for Journalism. In stark contrast, William James is a concrete tower wildly out of style with the rest of the Ivy League academic architecture. But it’s also 16 stories tall, making it the loftiest perch for miles around.
And it has an observation deck on that top floor. Getting a view from up there had been on my Boston bucket list all academic year — one of those things I just hadn’t gotten around to. Suddenly, that list loomed in mind. Many of those things might never get done. I went inside.
The elevator panel said Floor 16 was restricted to authorized personnel only. I pushed the button. A minute later, I stepped into a lobby with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking all of Harvard, and all of greater Boston.
Professors and staff workers scurried about with that unfocused determination when you have to do many things but have no idea what to do first. They were pulling books off shelves, filling briefcases, sorting through desktop knickknacks.
I was looking for the passage to the observation deck when a very flustered-looking man came out of a door marked Office of the Dean. He asked what I was doing, and I said I was just taking a last look. He ordered me back to the elevator: “You can’t be here anymore.”