View from the Ivory Tower: Pandemic Friday rocked Harvard

A bit of dark student humor made the rounds: “Let us have a moment of silence for all the professors who still haven’t mastered email and now must teach on Zoom.”

The concept of “distance learning” had been floating around for almost two decades with all the passive-aggressive interest usually showered on tax preparation at this time of year. But instead of taxes, now the inevitable option appeared to be death. Four days before Harvard’s administrators ordered the campus closure, there were 13 COVID-19 cases among the academic community. Three days before there were 28 more. Two days before there were 42. The day Harvard President Larry Bacow ordered the campus closed, the Harvard community reported 91 new infections.

Several were close personal friends of mine, including one who had a severe loss of breath in the middle of the night and went to the hospital, only to be told there was no room for her. Bacow himself got infected, quite probably at the same public event where my colleague “caught the ‘rona.’”