Vigil held for Rebekah Barsotti 6 months after disappearance

SUPERIOR — “It’s been a hard day,” Angela Mastrovito said as she put up signs for her missing daughter in the wind and rain outside of the Mineral County Courthouse.

Thursday marked six months since Rebekah Barsotti's disappearance.

Barsotti, who turned 35 in December, has been missing since July 20, when she was last seen about 2:15 p.m. at Town Pump in Superior. Her car was seen at a rest area near mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 along with some personal items.

Since then, her loved ones have received little in the way of answers.

“The impact has been deafening, the silence has been deafening,” Mastrovito said. She’s been staying in Missoula since Barsotti first disappeared. She had originally planned to return to her home on the East Coast in the fall, but extended her trip several months to support search efforts and continue seeking justice for her daughter.

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions, a handful of people showed up Thursday afternoon in Superior Thursday to support Mastrovito and Barsotti. Signs included pictures of Barsotti, with the question, "Have you seen me?" and others that encouraged domestic violence awareness.

Seth Hofer has been helping Barsotti’s mom with awareness efforts and was at Thursday's vigil.

“We can’t just forget about Rebekah,” Hofer said. “This is to let people know she’s not forgotten.”

Community searches have largely subsided because of the weather and snow, Mastrovito said. They have pinpointed spots to look when searches can resume. Barsotti's family has also hired two private investigators to help put pieces of the puzzle together.

These investigators are separate entities from local law enforcement, and Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said his team has continued to follow reliable leads passed along to them. He also said the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations will be coming to Superior in a few weeks to review Mineral County's case file on Rebekah.

"We're at where we're at," Toth said.

In September, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release saying all leads have been exhausted in relation to Barsotti’s disappearance. The case was returned to Mineral County, where it remains an active missing persons case.

For Mastrovito, her daughter’s case has transitioned into an effort to raise domestic violence awareness, citing allegations that Barsotti’s former spouse was abusive. Authorities have not connected Barsotti’s case to domestic violence.

Last March, David Barsotti, who Rebekah was separated from, was arrested on suspicion of partner or family member assault that caused a reasonable apprehension of bodily injury, according to court documents filed in to the Mineral County Justice Court. As a result of the arrest, David was ordered to have no contact with Rebekah.

“I would love to find Rebekah, but if we have to use this as a catalyst to do good for the community, so be it,” Mastrovito said.

