'Villages as Butterflies' Story Walk & Roll in Franklin to Fort set for Saturday

Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors in Action aims to attract residents of all ages to follow an unfolding story along one of five routes from the periphery of the neighborhood to Franklin Park on Saturday, June 19.

Walking or rolling from one illustrated page to the next, participants will arrive at the park to meet more neighbors, learn about neighborhood projects and share ideas about what would make the Franklin to Fort neighborhood even more wonderful.

Inspired by the idea of mutual aid, Franklin to Fort Neighbors in Action (F2F NiA) started in the spring of 2020 as the COVID pandemic began.

In January 2021, F2F NiA piloted the group’s first Story Walk, attracting dozens of new neighbors on a cold winter day. Participants met Greta and Carlos, the children in the story, who wanted to make sure their elderly neighbors would get the food and health care they needed during the pandemic. The June 19 Story Walk & Roll will continue the story of Greta and Carlos as they create a fun contest to get people excited about helping Ms. Kim conduct a butterfly count.

Both stories, “What Makes a Village?” and “Villages as Butterflies” were written and illustrated by F2F NiA member Carol “Kate” Wilburn.