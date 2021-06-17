'Villages as Butterflies' Story Walk & Roll in Franklin to Fort set for Saturday

Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors in Action aims to attract residents of all ages to follow an unfolding story along one of five routes from the periphery of the neighborhood to Franklin Park on Saturday, June 19.
Walking or rolling from one illustrated page to the next, participants will arrive at the park to meet more neighbors, learn about neighborhood projects and share ideas about what would make the Franklin to Fort neighborhood even more wonderful.
Inspired by the idea of mutual aid, Franklin to Fort Neighbors in Action (F2F NiA) started in the spring of 2020 as the COVID pandemic began.
In January 2021, F2F NiA piloted the group’s first Story Walk, attracting dozens of new neighbors on a cold winter day. Participants met Greta and Carlos, the children in the story, who wanted to make sure their elderly neighbors would get the food and health care they needed during the pandemic. The June 19 Story Walk & Roll will continue the story of Greta and Carlos as they create a fun contest to get people excited about helping Ms. Kim conduct a butterfly count.
Both stories, “What Makes a Village?” and “Villages as Butterflies” were written and illustrated by F2F NiA member Carol “Kate” Wilburn.
“I wanted all of our neighbors to feel how important they are in the fabric of our community,” she said. “I wanted every single child and parent and elder, and everyone in between, to know that, side by side, they can have fun AND make a big difference right here at home, no matter what else is going on in the world.”
The “Villages as Butterflies” Story Walk & Roll will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Starting locations will be at Fourth and Grant, Fourth and Schilling, Bike Path and Central, Bike Path and McDonald and Benton and Schilling. There will be simple refreshments and activities at Franklin Park, along with friendly neighbors who would like to hear from participants about neighborhood concerns, hopes and visions. For more information, interested people can visit Facebook.com/F2FNeighbors, or email F2FNeighbors@gmail.com.