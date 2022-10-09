Villagio: Massive affordable housing project in Missoula on track to open next year

Concrete is being poured, windows are being installed and drywall is going up on a 200-apartment affordable housing complex in Missoula's Northside neighborhood.

The Villagio, a $42 million project between the Missoula Housing Authority, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and two private developers, will drastically increase the amount of income-restricted rental housing in Missoula, which is in the middle of a severe affordable housing crisis.

"There is certainly a need," explained Lori Davidson, the executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority, as she led a hard-hat tour of the construction site on Friday.

The first building of the two-building project is expected to be done sometime around May of next year. The second building will be done later in 2023.

With underground parking, windows in every bedroom, sound-dampening insulation, elevators, a playground, onsite maintenance workers, dishwashers in every unit and high-quality construction materials, the apartments are sure to be in high demand.

Mary Melton, the Authority's asset manager, said they haven't started taking applications yet but will do so about 120 days from getting a certificate of occupancy.

They do have 67 people already on an "interest list." However, there are more than 700 people on the "interest list" for the Trinity Apartments, a 202-unit affordable housing complex on two different sites in Missoula that's also nearing completion. Many of those people will be transferred over to the Villagio.

Melton said that basically, people just have to be making at or below 60% of Area Median Income to live at the Villagio. As of April of 2022, that would be $39,180 for two people, $44,100 for three people and $48,960 for four people.

"We're pretty low-barrier for entry," Melton explained.

The rents will be determined by how much a renter makes. A household making 40% of Area Median Income would pay $735 a month, including utilities, for a two-bedroom or $849 for a three-bedroom. A household making 60% of Area Median Income would pay $1,102 a month for a two-bedroom and $1,273 for a three-bedroom. Those rents are far below what's on the open market in Missoula, where a two-bedroom in an older unit can easily fetch $1,500 or more a month.

When counting the number of bedrooms, and therefore the total number of people that can live there, the Villagio is the largest affordable housing complex in Montana history.

There are no one-bedroom units. There will be 93 two-bedroom units, 101 three-bedroom units and six four-bedroom units, so the complex will be geared toward families. The master bedrooms will have their own bathrooms as well and special padding in the floors will keep people from hearing the footsteps of their upstairs neighbors.

"One of the tricks in the rental market is that it's extremely rare to find a three-bedroom or four-bedroom units," explained Sam Oliver, the construction project manager for Bristlecone Development, an affiliate of the Missoula Housing Authority. "They just don't exist. It's mostly ones and twos. And this project here is flush with them."

The Villagio also comes with 24 project-based vouchers, which means that 24 households making from zero income and up will be able to have their rent subsidized depending on their income to make sure they're not cost-burdened by rent.

The project was funded with housing tax credits, a tax-exempt bond, City of Missoula HOME funds, Tax Increment Financing from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, a state HOME grant and $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Davidson said the federal funds were used to offset rising construction costs.

"That really saved our bacon," she explained.

To get on the interest list for the Villagio, visit online at bit.ly/3CH6j59.