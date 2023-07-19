A cross with flowers hidden behind a parking garage, dedicated to Lee Roy Nelson, reads "Forever in our hearts."

Nelson, who used a wheelchair and lived unhoused in Missoula, was beaten to death behind the structure in 2020. The nurse who happened to find his body had to get counseling after seeing the horrific injuries to Nelson's skull. A 45-year-old man was found guilty of deliberate homicide in January of this year and is awaiting sentencing.

Last week, a gathering was held at the Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell to remember Scott Bryan, a 60-year-old man from Eureka who had been living without a house since February of 2022.

Scott was found severely beaten at a gas station in Kalispell early on a Sunday morning in late June, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A 19-year-old man from Kalispell is charged with deliberate homicide in connection to Bryan's death.

In a separate incident in late June, a 35-year-old woman in Missoula was charged with felony assault with a weapon after allegedly attacking two downtown street musicians with pepper spray. According to court documents, the woman voiced “her hatred for homeless individuals.”

Pattern

According to the leaders of homeless shelters around Montana, there’s been a noticeable rise in two things this year: Urban camping and aggressive public rhetoric toward unhoused people. That is an explosive combination they say could contribute to more violence against people living without houses.

Brian Guyer, the housing director for the nonprofit homeless shelter and service provider HRDC IX in Gallatin County, said his counterparts across the state are reeling from Bryan’s death. And, he said, there’s a toxic and potentially deadly amount of online vitriol directed at the homeless community that has the potential to escalate the situation and put more people in serious danger.

“Everybody’s impacted when something egregious like that happens,” he explained. “And the reality is that the social media comments that are out there are not that dissimilar from the comments that preceded the incident in Kalispell. Comments that dehumanize people experiencing homelessness, people suggesting taking the law into their own hands. So we’re very concerned.”

“I feel like this was the obvious conclusion to comments (that attack homeless people),” he said. “So we’re definitely on high alert. It also scares our guests. They’re not insulated against hearing this news. They’re scared, and frankly I would be too. It’s a tenuous situation.”

Myths

According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, which compiled studies of homeless populations in several different states, people who are homeless are far more likely to be the victim of violent crime than the general population. The nonprofit’s study also found that incidents of violence perpetrated against homeless people are far more likely to go unreported to police than incidents perpetrated against the general population.

Violence against unhoused people isn’t new in Montana. In 2005, two 20-year-old men brutally attacked two homeless men who were sleeping behind a thrift store in Billings. One of the victims, 64-year-old John Gewanski, died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

In 2021, Great Falls Police arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man for a series of violent assaults on homeless people in downtown Great Falls.

Chris Krager, the executive director of the Samaritan House in Kalispell, the Flathead Valley’s only year-round homeless shelter, said he believes there’s been an increase in hateful comments online about homeless people in Montana.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Social media comments have slowly gotten more overt about displaying negative attitudes toward people that don’t have homes. People with homes by nature have a place to retreat, to close the door behind them and feel safe. People without homes don’t have that as a safety barrier. They can’t close the door and stay safe.”

One only needs to scroll though the social media comments of any news site's story about urban camping or homelessness to see what kind of comment's Krager's talking about. He believes people need to dial down the temperature of their comments online.

“An appropriate way to handle it is to include empathy in all instances,” he said. “That’s definitely something we’re learning. We’re reckoning with it now. We have now the need for an in-depth, unhurried, multi-layered conversation about homelessness.”

Recently, five leaders at homeless shelters across the state penned an open letter about the situation. It was written by Krager along with Heather Grenier of HRDC in Gallatin County, Oksana Zakharchenko of the Montana Rescue Mission in Billings, Jill Bonny of the Poverello Center in Missoula and Carrie Matter of the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

“It is a sad fact that verbal and physical attacks on the people we serve aren’t new, but this year it is noticeably worse,” they wrote. “Recently, Scott Bryan was brutally beaten in Kalispell by two men who filmed and posted his murder online. The aggressive public rhetoric and relentless social media comments show a lack of understanding of the realities of our communities and a lack of compassion for our neighbors trying to survive.”

Crisis

Almost everyone involved in affordable housing and homeless shelter services has acknowledged that there’s been a huge uptick in the number of people camping in urban parks and public spaces in cities and towns across Montana this year.

“The explosion of urban camping across the state tells us that the number of people needing emergency shelter is beyond our capacity,” the shelter providers wrote. “In some cities, we are witnessing what happens when funding for warming shelters runs out and shelters close until November. Regardless of the community, low vacancy rates, high rent, health conditions, and lack of mental health or substance use services are why people live in cars, tents, or anywhere they can rest.”

In January, all three Flathead County commissioners wrote an open letter saying that it was their hope that the community “will be unified in rejecting all things that empower the homeless lifestyle.”

“The simple truth is that providing homeless infrastructure has the predictable consequence of attracting more homeless individuals to our community,” wrote commissioners Brad Abell, Randy Brodehl and Pam Holmquist. “When a low-barrier shelter opened in our community, we saw a dramatic increase in homeless individuals. Using social media and smartphones, these wanderers are well-networked and eager to share that Kalispell has 'services' to serve their lifestyle. Make no mistake, it is a lifestyle choice for some.”

After Bryan was murdered, Krager released a statement that didn’t leave much to the imagination as far as how he felt about the commissioners' letter.

“We’ve never had violent acts like this toward our homeless community until recently,” Krager wrote. “The increased rhetoric by some community leaders and the barrage of aggressive social media comments dehumanize people who live here. It doesn’t take long for verbal assaults to turn physical.”

Krager told the Missoulian that he doesn’t agree with the commissioners’ analysis either.

“I think the data is completely in opposition to that statement,” he said. “The letter from the commissioners didn’t cite much data. So I look forward to having those conversations.”

Krager doesn’t know if there’s a direct connection between the commissioners’ statement and the violent act committed against Bryan. But he believes there is an atmosphere that led the two young men to believe it was appropriate to share a video of Bryan laying motionless in a pool of blood in the parking lot that night.

“Regardless of the connection or not, we should all be cautious in our words,” he said. “The one gentleman actually felt strong enough that his Snapchat followers wanted to see it, so he put it in a Snapchat and shared it. That suggests it’s an environment that is wanting difficulty for people experiencing homelessness. And it hasn’t stopped. There’s pretty solid rumors of other verbal conflicts and threats of violence against homeless people, and I think it needs to stop.”

Guyer, the shelter director at the HRDC in Gallatin County, said there’s been a 42% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness in the areas they serve between 2023 and 2022.

“Urban camping is proliferating here,” he said. “It’s a byproduct of rapidly increasing costs of housing, costs of living. Also that’s coupled with decreases in mental health services, decreases in people working on substance abuse issues. It’s a confluence of all these problems and they manifest themselves at overnight shelters. And our guests by and large are working. It’s not that folks aren’t a part of our workforce. Our data shows, and our conversations with guests shows, that sometimes people are working two to three jobs and still just can’t pay all their bills and the high rents we see.”

The higher visibility of people living without homes may contribute to more acerbic comments online, he noted.

“Homelessness is certainly not always pretty,” he said. “It’s difficult for people to see. It’s very easy for people to go down this hole of dehumanizing these folks experiencing homelessness.”

Aftermath

St. Patrick Hospital nurse Dorothy Williams was on an afternoon walk in 2020 when she found Lee Nelson’s lifeless body in downtown Missoula. Nelson, who was wheelchair-bound, had been a client of the Poverello Center in Missoula and was living unhoused at the time he was murdered.

During the trial of the man convicted of killing Nelson, Williams testified about finding the body.

“It brought up some post-traumatic stress disorder,” she recalled. “I keep thinking of the image I saw. The horror of this man laying on the ground with his skull caved in. It was bashed in, crushed, with blood spattered on the wall.”

She had to seek counseling to deal with the experience.

Williams and others erected a memorial for Nelson at the site of his murder. She still visits the spot, and maintains the memorial. Stories about Nelson from Peggy Love and Leah Philbert, two women who knew him, helped her process the experience.

Williams believes everyone would be better off remembering that people who live without houses are just as human as everyone else.

“He was a nice guy,” she said. “A lot of people knew him and considered him a friend.”