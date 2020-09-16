Virtual passenger rail summit set for Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula County will host a three-hour virtual Montana Passenger Rail Summit starting at 10 a.m. Thursday to educate and advocate for the restoration of passenger rail service to southern Montana and continued support for Amtrak's Empire Builder.

The summit will also showcase efforts to establish the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, the first of its kind in Montana. It’s open to elected officials, government staff, business and tourism professionals and anyone interested in restoring passenger rail service to southern Montana and increasing rail connectivity across the region.

The summit, spearheaded by Dave Strohmaier of the Missoula County Commission and Missoula City Councilman Jordan Hess, was postponed from an in-person event in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday’s event is divided into three segments beginning at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. The first will focus on the state of passenger rail in the United States, the second on successful regional collaboration and connectivity and the third on the future of passenger rail in Montana.